DeSantis signs bills protecting police, limiting review boards. What do SB 184 and HB 601 do?

On Friday Gov. Ron DeSantis signed two bills to support law enforcement officers and other first responders and to put citizen oversight of law enforcement solidly under law enforcement control.

One bill (SB 184) creates a 25-foot "no-go" zone around first responders, including police. The other (HB 601) would limit what citizen police oversight boards can do, including investigating complaints of officer misconduct, and would require these panels to be re-established under county sheriffs and municipal police chiefs, who would appoint the members.

Here's what these bills would do.

What does SB 184, Impeding, Threatening, or Harassing First Responders do?

SB 184 makes it illegal after you have been verbally warned to approach a first responder or remain within 25 feet while the responder is performing a legal duty with the intent to:

Block or interfere with their ability to perform the duty

Threaten the first responders with physical harm

Harass the first responder

Violations will be a second-degree misdemeanor punishable by up to 60 days in jail.

What does SB 184 define as 'harassment'?

"Harassment" is defined as an action directed at a first responder that "intentionally causes substantial emotional distress in that first responder and serves no legitimate purpose."

"Emotional distress," "legitimate purpose" and which parties may decide that was left undefined.

Rep. Angela Nixon, D-Jacksonville, introduced an amendment to clarify that "harass" did not include "asking a first responder questions out of concern, for the health, safety and well-being, of the person that is being responded to" and to stress that a person may still impede a first responder if they are breaking the law or using "unnecessary harm or excessive force." The amendment failed.

What does SB 184 define as 'first responders'?

First responders are defined here as law enforcement officers, correctional probation officers, firefighters and emergency medical care providers.

Are you allowed to record or video police officers in Florida?

SB 184 does not prevent videoing or taking pictures of law enforcement, but it does require you, if asked, to move 25 feet away, which can make it much more difficult if not impossible.

An amendment from Rep. LaVon Bracy Davis, D-Ocoee, which would have defined "the peaceful audio or video recording, photographing, or eyewitness observing of a first responder" as a legitimate purpose, failed to pass.

So did Nixon's proposed amendment to change the name of the bill to "The I Don't Want the World to See the Police Kill an Unarmed Innocent Man Like George Floyd Again, So I Want To Protect Bad Cops and Violate Free Speech Act."

The amendment referred to the video shot of George Floyd, a Black man killed by a police officer in 2020. The video, and many others, were widely shared online and contributed to the massive widespread Black Lives Matter protests that year by making more Americans aware of incidents of police brutality that otherwise may have gone unnoticed. Darnella Frazier, the then-17-year-old girl who videoed Floyd's murder, was awarded a Pulitzer Prize Special Citation.

Why was SB 184 necessary?

DeSantis said the legislation "recognizes we've got some strange currents going on in our society right now that really seek to delegitimize law enforcement," accusing news media outlets of warping narratives about police for attention and "clicks" and citing media coverage of the recent controversial police killing of Dexter Reed in Chicago.

Officers fired 96 shots in 41 seconds at Reed during a traffic stop, reportedly over Reed not wearing a seatbelt. A citizen review board questioned both the validity of the stop and the order of events — they say it's unclear who shot first — and questioned the appropriateness of deadly force in the response. Bodycam footage showed one officer emptying his pistol multiple times at Reed, even after Reed was motionless on the ground.

"You shouldn't be in a situation where you're at a traffic stop, you're responding to a call of someone in distress, and then you have people come trying to interdict or trying to harass you from performing your duty," DeSantis said. "We view that as a problem, and now you're going to be held accountable."

Critics have questioned both bills, saying they would be open to First Amendment challenges and prevent recordings of police misconduct and brutality.

When does SB 184 take effect?

Jan. 1, 2025.

Citizen review boards: What does HB 601 do?

When there are accusations made against police officers for excessive and deadly force, or a persistent lack of trust between law enforcement and the community, local officials may turn to citizen review boards to investigate complaints. There are currently 21 "civilian oversight agencies" in cities across Florida, including in Daytona Beach, Delray Beach, Gainesville, Tallahassee and West Palm Beach, according to a 2022 report.

Under the new law, the existing boards would be re-established and any new ones created under new rules.

The board must be composed of at least three and up to seven members

One of the members must be a retired law enforcement officer

All members must be appointed by the sheriff or police chief over the area

Amendments to require members to be democratically elected or to leave existing citizen review boards in place pending a two-year review on their effectiveness were shot down.

Law enforcement to police themselves: Citizen boards that flourished after George Floyd's killing face new limits in Florida

Why was HB 601 necessary?

Florida Department of Law Enforcement Commissioner Mark Glass said there are already several agencies that are charged with such investigations, including his, along with police internal affairs agencies.

"These men and women do not need to be scrutinized again and again by a committee that has no idea what they're talking about," Glass said at the press conference.

The bill states the intention is to standardize the process statewide for processing and investigation of complaints against law enforcement or correctional officers.

When does HB 601 take effect?

July 1, 2024.

