DeSantis signs bill to limit HOA fines, increase transparency

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday evening announced he signed a bill that would limit some homeowners association fines and increase transparency.

The Florida legislature passed the bill, HB 1203, unanimously in March.

The bill states that HOAs can’t fine residents for leaving out a trash can within 24 hours before or after the collection day or time, or for leaving holiday decorations up for longer than indicated in governing documents unless the decorations are left up more than one week after a written notice is issued.

HOAs can’t ban residents from parking personal vehicles, “including a pickup truck,” or work vehicles — that aren’t commercial vehicles — on the property. It also amends part of the law pertaining to parking law enforcement vehicles on the property to include any assigned first responder vehicle.

The associations would not be allowed to set requirements or rules for the inside of a home for things that are not visible from the outside or from a neighboring home.

HOAs with more than 100 parcels would have to post online any articles of incorporation, recorded bylaws, declaration of covenants, current rules, annual budgets, and other documents by Jan. 1, 2025.

The law goes into effect July 1.

