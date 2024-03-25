DeSantis signs ban on kids using social media

TALLAHASSEE — Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday signed a bill blocking most kids from social media websites, setting up an expected court battle that could prevent the legislation from ever taking effect.

House Bill 3, passed by lawmakers with bipartisan support this month, forbids kids 13 and younger from creating social media accounts and requires the platforms to seek out and remove their profiles. Kids 14 and 15 would need a parents’ consent.

The legislation also blocks all minors from adult websites, requiring all visitors to prove their age before viewing content.

Florida follows a handful of other states, from California to Arkansas, that have placed similar limits on kids’ social media use in response to rising rates of teen depression and suicide.

None of those states’ bans have yet taken effect, however. A coalition of social media companies, including Meta and TikTok, have sued, claiming the bans violate kids’ First Amendment right to free speech.

It’s not clear which media platforms would be affected by Florida’s legislation, which takes effect on Jan. 1, 2025.

HB 3 applies to platforms that have “addictive features” such as infinite scrolling and push alerts — and in which at least 10% of users are kids under 16 who spend at least two hours per day on the platform.

The legislation requires those platforms to automatically delete the accounts of people it “treats or categorizes as belonging” to someone under the age of 14.

Lawmakers originally wanted a blanket ban on all kids under 16 from accessing social media, but DeSantis vetoed the legislation, partly over concerns that it took rights away from parents.

Lawmakers expect the legislation to be challenged in court. House Speaker Paul Renner, who made the bill a priority this year, said Monday that he expected the social media coalition NetChoice to sue soon after the bill is signed.

“You know what? We’re going to beat ‘em,” Renner said.

As a young parent of three, DeSantis said he and his wife have been weighing the use of phones and social media for their own kids. He noted that last year, lawmakers banned the use of cell phones in the classroom.

“It’s created huge problems,” DeSantis said of social media on Monday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.