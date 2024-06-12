DeSantis signals he’ll push agenda in Orlando, Tampa state attorney races

Gov. Ron DeSantis suggested Wednesday he will insert himself into the campaign for state attorney in Orange and Osceola, opposing the Democratic prosecutor he ousted from the job and backing the man he appointed in her place.

His comments came as he launched a political action committee, the Florida Freedom Fund, that is also expected to target ballot initiatives seeking to legalize recreational marijuana and protect abortion rights.

DeSantis hinted the fund, which can channel money into political causes, would be part of the state’s attorney’s race in Hillsborough County, too, where he also suspended the elected Democrat, replacing him with a former prosecutor and county judge who is running as a Republican.

DeSantis suspended Orange-Osceola State Attorney Monique Worrell in August. That suspension occurred about a year after he ousted Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren from his post.

In both cases, he accused the prosecutors of not following state law. Worrell and Warren deny those accusations and are running to get their jobs back.

Asked about the fund, DeSantis said he views both state attorney races on the Nov. 5 ballot as important.

“The minute a prosecutor goes in and wants to do political agenda and think they are somehow pursuing social justice by releasing criminals, the quality of life goes down,” he said. “The areas become more dangerous.”

The governor appointed Andrew Bain, an Orange County judge, to replace Worrell. Bain, a member of the conservative Federalist Society, is running as an independent.

He’ll have to win over voters in Democratic Orange and Osceola, where Worrell running on a progressive platform won nearly 66% of the vote in 2020. Her campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday.

Republican Suzy Lopez serves as Hillsborough County’s state attorney.

The Florida Freedom Fund was quietly launched last month and is chaired by James Uthmeier, the governor’s chief of staff and former campaign manager for DeSantis’ unsuccessful presidential bid.

The fund did not report any contributions as of May 31, campaign finance records show.

In addition to the marijuana and abortion ballot initiatives, the fund will get involved in school board races, Politico reported.

DeSantis also decided in 2022 to endorse local school board candidates, a move that was unprecedented in modern Florida politics.

Twenty-five of the 30 DeSantis-backed school board candidates emerged victorious in 2022.

Speaking Wednesday, DeSantis reiterated his opposition to legal recreational marijuana in Florida.

“Even if you have no interest in marijuana, marijuana will have an interest in you,” he said. “It is going to be a part of your life. You are going to smell it. It’s going to be used in places that it shouldn’t be used.”