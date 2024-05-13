DeSantis says his wife Casey has 'zero' interest in running for office

TALLAHASSEE, Florida — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday knocked down speculation that his wife, first lady Casey DeSantis, would run to succeed him in 2026.

The Republican governor insisted at an event in event in Coral Gables that Casey DeSantis, a former television anchor who was a near constant presence on the campaign trail when he ran for president, had “zero” interest in running for governor.

There has been a constant speculation and buzz surrounding the potential political future of Casey DeSantis since her husband will leave office in early 2027 due to term limits. One public poll released last November had Casey DeSantis ahead of other potential Republicans by double-digits although a large percentage of those surveyed didn’t have an answer.

A poll released last month by Florida Atlantic University found that Casey DeSantis was significantly favored by GOP voters in a hypothetical Republican matchup against Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.).

When DeSantis was asked about that poll during a bill signing event Monday, he smiled and said, “if I had to characterize her interest in getting into the political thicket as a candidate, I would characterize it as zero. But, you know, I think it’s because she has had a front row seat on all the nonsense that goes on when you do it.”

DeSantis did acknowledge that some people had suggested that Casey DeSantis — a cancer survivor who has championed various initiatives, including one that helps people transition from government assistance — consider running. But he said that was due to the success of the programs she has supported during the five years she has been first lady. The governor and first lady also have three young children ranging in ages 7 to 3.

The governor’s comments echo the sentiments that several people who know the couple have expressed in recent months, even as speculation about a political future for Casey DeSantis has mounted. Casey DeSantis has been a key partner in her husband’s rise as a conservative star over the last several years. She has always been viewed as one of the most important advisers in his inner circle.

Yet those who know the governor have said privately that Casey DeSantis is not interested in entering politics on her own.

DeSantis last year launched a race for president, but he ended his campaign shortly after he finished way behind former President Donald Trump in the Iowa caucuses. DeSantis endorsed Trump after the bruising primary that saw Trump and his team constantly belittle DeSantis. DeSantis recently met with Trump and has agreed to raise money to help his campaign. The decision to mend fences with Trump could help DeSantis if he decides to run again for president in 2028.

Florida’s governor’s race in 2026 could be a very crowded, expensive and even bitter contest. The Republican field could include a long line of familiar GOP names, including Gaetz, Attorney General Ashley Moody, Rep. Byron Donalds (R-Fla.), Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson and Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis. Democrats could also find themselves with a crowded primary as well.

