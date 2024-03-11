DeSantis recommends key adviser to replace Gilzean at Disney district

TALLAHASSEE — Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration on Monday recommended that Stephanie Kopelousos, a top adviser who most recently served on his campaign for president, replace Glen Gilzean as administrator of the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District that oversees Walt Disney World.

The board, appointed entirely by DeSantis, still must approve it, but the governor’s office on Monday was already calling it a done deal.

“We are glad to see her step into this leadership role as the District embarks upon the next chapter in its efforts to ensure an even and transparent playing field for the businesses that operate in Central Florida,” said Bryan Griffin, communications director for the governor.

He said she “has extensive state and local government experience that make her the ideal candidate to take the reins at CFTOD.”

The position became vacant when DeSantis tapped Gilzean, a Republican ally, last week to replace retiring Bill Cowles, a Democrat, as interim Orange County Supervisor of Elections. Cowles retired on Jan. 31.

It remains unclear whether Gilzean has left the Disney district and if he has continued to receive his $400,000 a year salary while also taking a $205,000 annual paycheck as elections supervisor.

Gilzean has not responded to repeated requests for comment on that issue, although in an email he said he thought it was legal for him to do both jobs.

Alexei Woltornist, a spokesman for the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District, said he had nothing to add about the governor’s announcement.

Gilzean resigned last year as chairman of the state ethics commission when he got the Disney district job after media reports revealed that state law said he couldn’t hold both positions.

“This is another example of a loyal team member of DeSantis being picked,” said state Rep. Anna Eskamani, D-Orlando. “This is just another political appointment of a friend to a well-paid position. She is definitely more qualified than Glen, but that is still setting a low bar.”

As long as “DeSantis continues to operate as an authoritarian figure with complete control” over state agencies, Eskamani said, the Legislature and public “must continue to demand transparency and accountability.”

Before DeSantis tapped her to work on his campaign last summer, Kopelousos was a senior adviser and director of legislative affairs for DeSantis.

In that role, she and other members of the governor’s staff reached out to state lawmakers while the Legislature was in session to endorse DeSantis for president. She and other staffers also asked several lobbyists for donations to his campaign.

Kopelousos also worked behind the scenes to get Disney World a carve-out from the governor’s Big Tech social media bill three years ago, when the company still was contributing to his gubernatorial reelection campaign.

Kopelousos also served as Clay County manager for eight years and was Department of Transportation secretary under Gov. Charlie Crist.

Staff writer Skyler Swisher contributed to this report.