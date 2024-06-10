DeSantis raises teacher pay, blames unions for Florida's education woes

Florida teachers will see an increase in salaries for the 2024-25 school year, but the money came with a message.

At a press conference in Hialeah on Monday, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced he would approve $1.25 billion in the state budget for teacher pay, saying that he didn't "want it to go to the head of the teachers' union, I want it to go to the teachers."

DeSantis, along with Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez and Education Commissioner Manny Diaz, spent most of the press conference at City of Hialeah Education Academy, a charter school, touting some key policies in his education agenda, especially union-busting legislation.

And if teachers' unions were the target, then United Teachers of Dade (UTD) – the teachers' union for Miami-Dade County Public Schools – was the bull's-eye.

"I think teachers can continue to fight the good fight, give themselves a raise and stay away from UTD," Nuñez said.

The union has 27,000 members, according to its website, and was close to being decertified last year after the union didn't meet the 60% threshold. That rule (SB 256) mandates public sector unions to have 60% required employee membership and prohibits the use of paycheck deductions for union dues.

The union narrowly escaped decertification after 30% of its members signed showing-of-interest cards. But the battle continues, and DeSantis has chosen a side. UTD will have another election this summer, he said at the press conference, standing behind a sign on the lectern that read "Raising Teacher Pay."

"All I can say is that old union in Miami-Dade fought tooth and nail to keep kids locked out of school. They did not want kids in person during COVID, and they've worked really hard to push a political agenda, which is not what we need in our schools," DeSantis said. "And we're about education, not indoctrination, so that is going to be unfolding in the next couple of months."

In a press release, the DeSantis administration highlighted the over-$4 billion the state has allocated to teacher pay since 2019.

“Florida’s education system is no. 1 in the nation, and we want to make sure good educators are attracted to Florida with attractive compensation,” DeSantis said.

Gov. Ron DeSantis signed into law a measure that sets the stage for spending $500 million to try to boost the minimum salaries of classroom teachers to at least $47,500 and to give raises to veteran teachers.

But Florida's starting salary for teachers currently ranks 16th in the country, and the average teacher pay ranks 50th, according to the National Education Association.

DeSantis has previously blamed teachers' unions for the teacher deficit in the state, which at one point reached 9,000 empty positions in 2022, and the "book ban hoax." DeSantis has said book removals are being exaggerated and are the result of "mainstream media, unions and leftist activists."

Unions have blamed DeSantis' emphasis on starting teacher pay as the cause of pay compression, when newer and less-experienced teachers are paid close to what longer-term ones make, and therefore leading to a shortage of teachers.

A 2020 law that mandated a starting salary of $47,500 requires districts to allocate 20% of the billions of education funds to veteran teachers, while beginning teachers get 80%.

In 2022, the starting salary for a new teacher and the salary for a 14-year veteran teacher were the same in Leon County.

The Florida Education Association planned to respond to DeSantis' comments Monday afternoon with an online press conference.

DeSantis also mentioned his office had approved about 90% of the 2024-2025 state budget: "This is going to be probably the week that all comes to a head. We haven't made final decisions on every little line item in the budget," he said.

Ana Goñi-Lessan, state watchdog reporter for the USA TODAY Network – Florida, can be reached at agonilessan@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: DeSantis raises teacher pay, blames unions for Florida's low salaries