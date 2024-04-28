DeSantis meets with Trump to help with 2024 election

MIAMI — Gov. Ron DeSantis and former President Donald Trump seem ready to put their feud from the Republican presidential primary aside — for real this time.

The two Florida Republicans met in Miami Sunday morning to talk about how they could work together during the general election, according to half a dozen people familiar with the meeting who were granted anonymity to speak freely.

The meeting was first reported by the Washington Post.

The get-together was arranged by Florida real-estate broker Steve Witkoff, several people confirmed to POLITICO. A Trump campaign official said it was a “good meeting set at the request of Gov. DeSantis.”

Three DeSantis donors texted POLITICO to say that they thought the move for the two men to make peace was “smart.”

DeSantis told his most loyal donors during a retreat in Hollywood this month that he would be fundraising for Trump’s campaign, POLITICO was first to report. The Republican governor proved himself to be a prodigious fundraiser during his 2022 reelection campaign, raising a record sum in excess of $200 million. He then parlayed much of that money toward a political action committee for a failed presidential run.

The pivotal turn of events could help to restore the two men’s relationship after a particularly brutal primary, where Trump often personally attacked the governor and repeatedly tried to show him up in Florida, the state they both call home. Making amends also could help to elevate DeSantis' profile, including the role he'll play in the 2024 general election and the GOP convention in Milwaukee.

Trump has shown himself to get beyond some of the most bitter fights with his enemies, but it’s not clear those on Trump’s political operation will be as forgiving since several officials, including Susie Wiles, worked for DeSantis in the past and reveled in his presidential primary demise.

Trump and DeSantis worked together when the former president was in the White House, and Trump took credit during the primary for helping DeSantis become governor in 2018. He often said he felt stung by what he viewed as DeSantis' lack of gratitude for his support.

DeSantis kept his pledge to endorse Trump for president after dropping out in January, but shortly after he proceeded to trash his former rival’s electability and criticize him for using “identity politics” in picking a running mate.

Trump was brutal in return, including by endorsing candidates in Florida — one whose election isn’t until 2026, DeSantis’ last year in office before he’ll be term-limited out. Trump even urged Republicans to level a primary against Rep. Laurel Lee, the only Republican member of the Florida delegation to have endorsed DeSantis over Trump.



DeSantis previously said he didn’t expect to campaign with Trump in Florida because the Republican-leaning state isn’t competitive — and the Trump campaign fired back that he wasn’t wanted. DeSantis often criticized Trump over his policy record as president, including on the Covid pandemic and immigration, and blasted Trump for criticizing a six-week abortion restriction he signed into law. But the governor demurred two weeks ago when POLITICO asked whether he thought Trump should say how he was voting on an abortion referendum set to go before Florida voters in November.

DeSantis has not ruled out a 2028 run for president and appears to be making amends with Republicans and others he’s fought with. Walt Disney World, for instance, settled its lawsuit against the governor after he appointed a competent official friendly to the California-based company to oversee its special taxing district, putting a two-year feud to a close.

DeSantis also has been meeting privately with donors to voice appreciation for their support, a move that is widely viewed as an effort to rebrand and retool his persona following a perception that he has failed to give gratitude to supporters for his success.

Alex Isenstadt contributed to this report.