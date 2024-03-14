DeSantis deploys 250 officers, soldiers in Florida to stop illegal immigration from Haiti. What we know

Amid the chaos and violence taking place in Haiti, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced steps he's taking to "stop potential influx of illegal immigration" from the Caribbean nation.

Located southeast of Florida, Haiti is about 600 miles from Miami. Boats of immigrants fleeing the country are common on Florida shores.

On Feb. 29, a boat carrying 24 men, women and children from Haiti was stopped in the Sebastian Inlet in what law enforcement authorities said was a disrupted smuggling attempt.

Here's what you should know about what's happening in Haiti and DeSantis' announcement.

What's happening in Haiti?

Late Monday, Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry announced plans to resign while he was stranded in Puerto Rico.

Heavily armed gangs have taken control of and attacked the country's infrastructure, including Haiti's only international airport.

Henry said he would stay in his post until a transitional council is created and an interim premier named.

Over the weekend, the U.S. military airlifted some nonessential personnel from the American Embassy.

Conditions are continuing to deteriorate in the country. The U.N. and other aid groups said food and water supplies are dwindling. The ongoing violence, a political crisis and a drought have left an estimated 5.5 million Haitians — roughly half the entire population — in dire need of humanitarian assistance, according to the U.N.

“It is clear that Haiti is now at a tipping point,” Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness said Monday. "We are deeply distressed it is already too late for too many who have lost far too much at the hands of criminal gangs.”

Henry's government declared a state of emergency after gangs attacked the country’s largest prison in Port-au-Prince, allowing about 3,500 inmates to escape.

US State Department lists Haiti as 'do not travel' destination

Haiti has been declared a Level 4: Do Not Travel destination by the U.S. State Department since before the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse in 2021.

The Level 4 travel warning is "due to kidnapping, crime, civil unrest, and poor health care infrastructure," the State Department said.

The U.S. Embassy in Haiti repeated that warning on Sunday, urging Americans not to travel there.

'Lucky to get out': Author Mitch Albom among a group of 10 Americans rescued

Free Press columnist Mitch Albom with Knox, 8, an orphan from the Have Faith Haiti mission.

Author Mitch Albom was among a group of 10 Americans rescued Tuesday from Port-au-Prince, Haiti. Albom is a longtime columnist for the Detroit Free Press, part of the USA TODAY Network.

Albom had gone to Haiti to visit the Have Faith Haiti Mission & Orphanage he has run after a devastating 2010 earthquake ravaged the country's infrastructure and killed at least 100,000.

Others remain trapped in the country.

"Many other Americans, Canadians and others are still stuck in Haiti in an extremely volatile situation and they need help getting out and it seems very little is coming from our governments," Albom said.

The rescue was a collaborative effort between Rep. Lisa McClain, R-Mich., who reached out to Rep. Cory Mills, R-Fla., an Army veteran who has played a role in getting Americans out of other countries in dangerous situations. McClain said she contacted Mills after failing to get any other help.

"We tried to use the government channels. ... We tried to go through the proper channels,” McClain said. “No one was calling us back. We couldn’t get any answers.”

What is Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis doing to prevent illegal immigrants from Haiti?

In anticipation of a "potential influx of illegal immigrants from Haiti," DeSantis announced Wednesday he was sending additional assets to the Keys and Florida's southern waters.

“Given the circumstances in Haiti, I have directed the Division of Emergency Management, the Florida State Guard, and state law enforcement agencies to deploy over 250 additional officers and soldiers and over a dozen air and sea craft to the southern coast of Florida to protect our state.

"No state has done more to supplement the (under-resourced) U.S. Coast Guard’s interdiction efforts; we cannot have illegal aliens coming to Florida,” DeSantis said.

Manpower, equipment adding to Operation Vigilant Security in Florida

The additional personnel and equipment ordered Wednesday is in addition to the "security and surveillance assets" already in place as part of Operation Vigilant Security in South Florida and the Keys to stop illegal immigration at sea.

Here's the breakdown of what DeSantis will be sending:

Florida Department of Law Enforcement: 39 additional officers.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission: 23 additional officers with eight additional seacraft.

Florida National Guard: 48 additional Guardsmen with four additional helicopters.

Florida Highway Patrol: 30 additional officers with an additional aircraft and drones for surveillance.

Florida State Guard deployed to help stop illegal immigration

DeSantis also authorized the deployment of 133 soldiers with the Florida State Guard to the Keys.

DeSantis: Florida has a 'right and duty to defend its territory and people'

"Illegal immigrants feel empowered to enter the sovereign territory of the United States because of the federal government’s refusal to diligently enforce our immigration laws and protect the integrity of the border," according to a news release issued by DeSantis.

"When a state faces the possibility of invasion, it has the right and duty to defend its territory and people. Under Governor Ron DeSantis, Florida will act."

