DeSantis cites Supreme Court social media ruling in case against Andrew Warren

Gov. Ron DeSantis in a new court filing seeks a boost in his efforts to maintain the suspension of Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren by citing a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling.

In a paper filed Monday with the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals, an attorney for DeSantis pointed to an opinion the Supreme Court issued last week, which centered on whether government officials can block citizens from commenting on their social media pages. The ruling grappled with the circumstances in which things a public official does can be seen as government actions.

DeSantis’s lawyer argues the high court’s opinion supports his assertion that Warren acted in his official capacity when he signed statements pledging not to prosecute cases involving abortion or transgender health care, which formed part of the basis for his suspension.

Warren has argued that putting his name on the statements was not an expression of official policy and that the suspension violated his First Amendment rights.

DeSantis’ legal team has been trying to get the full 12-judge appeals court to reconsider their case after a three-judge panel in January ruled in Warren’s favor. That panel found that Warren acted as a private citizen when he signed the statements. They concluded that some of DeSantis’ reasons for the suspension violated Warren’s free speech rights.

Henry C. Whitaker, an attorney for DeSantis, argued in the new filing that the appeals court’s earlier ruling contradicts the guidance offered by the Supreme Court.

The appellate opinion “minimized that Warren signed his statements with his official title, ‘State Attorney, 13th Judicial Circuit,” Whitaker wrote. He asserted that Warren used his state authority “to justify his pledge not to prosecute certain crimes.”

The Republican governor suspended Warren, a progressive Democrat, in August 2022, citing the abortion and transgender health care statements, along with policies Warren enacted that discouraged prosecution of some low-level crimes.

Warren, who was elected to be Hillsborough County’s top prosecutor in 2016 and was reelected in 2020, sued the governor in federal court and asked to be restored to office.

U.S. District Judge Robert Hinkle largely agreed with Warren, but concluded he lacked the authority to reinstate him. Warren then appealed to the 11th Circuit court. The three-judge panel’s opinion in his favor included a detailed critique of Hinkle’s legal reasoning. They ordered the case back to the lower court for further proceedings.

Enter the Supreme Court, which last week ruled in a case called Lindke v. Freed. It centered on a man named James Freed, the city manager for Port Huron, Michigan, who maintained a Facebook page on which he made personal posts, but also some that contained information related to his job. The posts received occasional unwelcome comments from the public. One such commenter, Kevin Lindke, sued after Freed blocked him from commenting. Lindke argued that Freed violated his First Amendment rights.

The Supreme Court had to weigh whether a government official’s posts about job-related topics on social media can be considered official or private. In a unanimous ruling, they found that such speech is official only if the person posting had the authority to speak for the state, and purported to exercise that authority when speaking on social media. It would be up to Lindke to demonstrate that Freed exercised his government authority in specific posts, the court ruled.

Writing for the court, Justice Amy Coney Barrett used hypothetical examples to illustrate the distinction between official and private speech. One example: a school board president who announces in a meeting that the board has lifted pandemic restrictions for public schools, then later announces the same to friends and neighbors at a backyard barbecue. The former, Barrett wrote, would be official speech. The latter would be private and personal speech.

“In the end, Warren’s public-facing statements of prosecutorial intent are much closer to official pronouncements made ‘at a school board meeting,’ than informal chat ‘at a backyard barbecue,’” Whitaker wrote, referencing Barrett’s opinion.

In a response to DeSantis’ latest salvo, Warren’s legal team disagreed that the Supreme Court decisions change anything about the case. In fact, they argued, the high court’s opinions confirm that the appeals court panel got it right by weighing the specific facts of the case and determining that Warren signed the statements as a private citizen.

“It is ironic that (DeSantis) has invoked a decision about exclusion from the public forum to continue excluding Mr. Warren from the public forum,” wrote Warren’s attorney, David O’Neil.

As the appeals court weighs DeSantis’ request to reconsider, Warren has asked that the case be sped up.

O’Neil urged the appeals court to immediately finalize the panel’s decision in Warren’s favor. He wrote that doing so would give clarity to voters about “whether the governor can override their choices at the ballot box by punishing officials for the kind of political speech at issue here.”

The case’s outcome could determine whether Warren, and possibly other people, decide to run for Hillsborough State Attorney in the 2024 election.

Suzy Lopez, the longtime Tampa prosecutor DeSantis appointed to replace Warren, has already amassed substantial support in the local legal community as she campaigns for the office as a Republican. She has criticized Warren’s reformist approach to criminal justice, taking a more hardline, pro-law enforcement posture.

Tampa defense lawyer and former prosecutor Elizabeth Martinez Strauss filed in January to run as a Democrat against Lopez.

Although Warren has filed candidate paperwork, he has yet to say whether he intends to run.