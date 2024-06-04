DeSantis blasts Washington’s post-hurricane assistance

TALLAHASSEE — Gov. Ron DeSantis accused the federal government Tuesday of not doing enough to help the state recover from hurricanes, as he urged Floridians to take advantage of a sales tax holiday on emergency supplies for the storm season.

“We don’t typically depend on the federal government for anything because we figure that is not a place where you want to be,” DeSantis said at a Home Depot in Fort Myers. “Hurricane recovery is a bottoms-up thing. You don’t want Washington directing anything.”

The governor didn’t mention more than $9 billion that Washington pumped into Florida following Hurricane Ian in 2022, an amount that doesn’t include aid sent to help recover from other hurricanes since the governor took office in 2019.

Aubrey Jewett, a political science professor at the University of Central Florida, said the governor’s comments were “ridiculous.” Hurricanes and other major natural disasters are times when politicians come together, regardless of their party affiliation and work together to get federal help, he said.

“To suggest you don’t need federal assistance is just over the top,” Jewett said. “Maybe he’s just ratcheting up the political side of things. It’s never a bad time to bash Joe Biden if you’re Ron DeSantis.”

And it’s incorrect to suggest Florida has had to go it alone, he said.

“The federal government has a huge role to play in helping communities recover,” Jewett said.

At the event, the governor did tout state legislative measures to beef up the reinstated State Guard, provide grants for people to harden their homes against future storms, and the tax break for hurricane supplies, which will run this month until June 14.

DeSantis also mentioned the $500 million emergency fund the Legislature provides him each year to use at his discretion during natural disasters.

DeSantis’ thinking about federal support for disaster relief has changed over the years.

Eleven years ago, as a freshman member of Congress, DeSantis voted against a $50.5 billion aid package for victims of “Superstorm Sandy” in New York. He called it an “irresponsible boondoggle,” and an example of the “put it on the credit card mentality” he’d come to Congress to eliminate.

But when Hurricane Ian tore through the center of Florida two years ago, DeSantis sought and received from President Biden a major disaster declaration.

DeSantis made his comments Tuesday in one of the counties hardest hit by Ian, a devastating Category 5 storm that caused up to $117 billion in damage and was responsible for 84 deaths, making it the most expensive hurricane on record in Florida.

It caused a 10- to 15-foot storm surge that destroyed thousands of homes, roads and bridges and other infrastructure. It wreaked havoc on the electric power grid, leaving more than 9 million people without power.

Within a year after Ian struck, the federal government had provided $9.27 billion in recovery assistance to Florida.

That included $1.13 billion in grants from FEMA to 386,000 homeowners in 26 counties, loans totaling $1.94 billion from the Small Business Administration, and $4.4 billion paid out by the National Flood Insurance Program for more than 47,300 claims filed.

It also includes more than $1.8 billion tapped by FEMA to reimburse state and local applicants for emergency response, debris removal and repair or replacement of public facilities.

In addition, Florida farmers received millions of dollars from the Department of Agriculture, employment assistance from the Department of Labor and housing aid from the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

To this day, FEMA continues to dole out millions in aid to Florida counties affected by Ian, including $6.7 million for debris removal expenses in Fort Myers and Punta Gorda, $15.4 million in Lee County, $16.4 million in Charlotte County and $6.4 million in Orange County.

“Floridians pay a lot of dollars in federal taxes and are well represented in Congress and deserve to get federal aid in the aftermath of a disaster,” Jewett said.