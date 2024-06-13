DeSantis calls for state of emergency amid flooding in South Florida: See photos

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency after flooding caused cars to stall on the road, put pressure on sewage systems and caused delays as the southern part of the state saw heavy rainfall and flooding this week.

The following counties are under a state of emergency, according to the memorandum posted to to Florida Government's website:

Broward

Collier

Lee

Miami-Dade

Sarasota

Early Tuesday morning, a "broad area of low pressure began moving across the Florida Peninsula producing severe weather, widespread heavy rainfall with totals of 10 to 15 inches, and consequential flooding across portions of South Florida," states the memorandum.

It adds that rainfall and flooding could continue to affect the "operational capability of critical infrastructure, including major interstates, state and county roadways, airports, schools, and other critical infrastructure" in the counties listed above.

Local state of emergency

In Miami-Dade County, Mayor Daniella Levine Cava declared a local state of emergency.

"I just declared a local state of emergency, effective immediately, in response to the inclement weather in South Florida.," she posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. "As our departments work to keep residents and businesses safe, this is a necessary step to protect the health, safety, and welfare of our entire community."

The county is encouraging its people to stay inside if possible on Thursday. It adds that its administrative buildings will remain open, but it will have reduced staff.

Sitting in a 9hour weather delay at FLL. People at the airport are killing time watching cars drive thru rivers into the airport. pic.twitter.com/ikNjjWQCoM — Rich Basen (@RichBasen) June 12, 2024

Photos show flooding in Florida

Miami-Dade and Broward weren't the only counties to see flooding. Naples, Sarasota and Marco Island got their fair share of rain, too. See photos of flooding in Hollywood and other parts of Florida.

HOLLYWOOD, FLORIDA - JUNE 12: A person walks through a flooded street on June 12, 2024, in Hollywood, Florida. As tropical moisture passes through the area, areas have become flooded due to the heavy rain. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

HOLLYWOOD, FLORIDA - JUNE 12: People walk through a flooded street on June 12, 2024, in Hollywood, Florida. As tropical moisture passes through the area, areas have become flooded due to the heavy rain. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

HOLLYWOOD, FLORIDA - JUNE 12: A person walks through a flooded street on June 12, 2024, in Hollywood, Florida. As tropical moisture passes through the area, areas have become flooded due to the heavy rain. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

HOLLYWOOD, FLORIDA - JUNE 12: People walk through a flooded street as they evacuate on June 12, 2024, in Hollywood, Florida. As tropical moisture passes through the area, areas have become flooded due to the heavy rain. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

HOLLYWOOD, FLORIDA - JUNE 12: A person walks through a flooded street on June 12, 2024, in Hollywood, Florida. As tropical moisture passes through the area, areas have become flooded due to the heavy rain. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

HOLLYWOOD, FLORIDA - JUNE 12: A vehicle sits in flood waters on June 12, 2024, in Hollywood, Florida. As tropical moisture passes through the area, areas have become flooded due to the heavy rain. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

HOLLYWOOD, FLORIDA - JUNE 12: Ildemaro Srateral leaves his car behind after flood waters made it inoperable on June 12, 2024, in Hollywood, Florida. As tropical moisture passes through the area, areas have become flooded due to the heavy rain. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

HOLLYWOOD, FLORIDA - JUNE 12: A person walks through a flooded street on June 12, 2024, in Hollywood, Florida. As tropical moisture passes through the area, areas have become flooded due to the heavy rain. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

HOLLYWOOD, FLORIDA - JUNE 12: People walk through a flooded street on June 12, 2024, in Hollywood, Florida. As tropical moisture passes through the area, areas have become flooded due to the heavy rain. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

HOLLYWOOD, FLORIDA - JUNE 12: Flood waters surround a home on June 12, 2024, in Hollywood, Florida. As tropical moisture passes through the area, areas have become flooded due to the heavy rain. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Airport delays

Flights at Miami International Airport, MIA, located in Miami-Dade, and Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, FLL, located in Broward County, saw flight delays and cancellations.

"Heavy rainfall across South Florida is impacting flight schedules," FLL posted on X. "If you’re traveling today or picking up/dropping off, check with the airline for the latest flight status. There are delays, cancellations, & standing water on the airport & neighboring road."

MIA asked that people preparing to travel check their airline for the latest updates and added that it is under flood watch.

"Before heading to the airport, please check local conditions and avoid driving through flooded areas," said the airport in a post on Facebook.

Unbelievable flooding in Aventura just north of Miami. Street full of abandoned cars. This area is still under Flash Flood Emergency. #FLwx @NWSMiami



🎥: Daniel Labaton pic.twitter.com/NafHMfrNy2 — Reid Lybarger (@ReidLybarger) June 12, 2024

Driving through a flood

A video of cars at a stand-still in the middle of a street north of Miami was posted X. Water is seen covering the people's tires.

"Don't try to turn on your vehicle in this!" replied a user to the video. "If there's water, WAIT for the water to recede."

"This is the worst flooding I've seen in the years I've lived in Miami Beach," said another X user in a separate post.

Okay, this is the worst flooding I've seen in the years I've lived in Miami Beach. I actually had to go move our car before it got any worse. pic.twitter.com/fcU8Typ0mv — 𝕏ANDER | ᴛᴏᴜᴄʜᴇʀ ᴏꜰ ɢʀᴀꜱꜱ🏕️ (@actionxander) June 12, 2024

Flooding here in downtown #Miami and it’s barely even raining. Can’t imagine if it was a real storm. City would be a mess. #Florida pic.twitter.com/vSURjOq7wz — Brett Velicovich (@TheDroneWarrior) June 12, 2024

