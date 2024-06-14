DeSantis called for bump stock ban repeal. Now the Supreme Court struck it down

As a presidential candidate last December, Gov. Ron DeSantis criticized bans on pistol braces and bump stocks issued by his opponent, former President Donald Trump, and current President Joe Biden.

"It's just a piece of plastic," DeSantis told people at an appearance at the Crossroads Shooting Sports range in Johnston, Iowa. "All of a sudden, people are going to be felons because they have a piece of plastic?" This echoed an earlier one when he called for a repeal of both federal bans.

He got one of them. On Friday, the Supreme Court struck down the Trump administration ban on bump stocks 6-3 along ideological lines in the case of Garland v. Cargill. A Biden administration ban on pistol braces still stands for now.

Weapons with bump stocks — controversial devices that allow someone to shoot hundreds of bullets a minute from a semi-automatic rifle — were classified as machine guns (and therefore illegal) in 2018 by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives after a gunman used bump stocks to kill nearly 60 people at a Las Vegas concert in October 2017.

But the Supreme Court majority ruled that the reclassification was incorrect. Not on Second Amendment grounds, but because they said the ATF overstepped its bounds by changing the technical definition of machine guns.

"A bump stock does not convert a semi-automatic rifle into a machinegun any more than a shooter with a lightning-fast trigger finger does," Justice Clarence Thomas wrote in his opinion for the majority.

"In addition to reining in the ATF’s unlawful rule," the National Rifle Association (NRA) said Friday, "the Cargill ruling will help ensure that future unelected government officials cannot ban firearms and accessories by administrative fiat."

Justice Sonia Sotomayor, who read the dissent, said the majority used an "artificially narrow definition" to reach a conclusion that will have "deadly consequences."

Bump stocks remain illegal in Florida, however. They were banned here in 2018 when then-Gov. Rock Scott signed the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Act following the horrific shootings at a Parkland school. Bump stocks were not used in that shooting but were included along with several other gun control measures.

What are bump stocks?

In general terms, semi-automatic firearms shoot one bullet every time you pull the trigger. Automatic firearms fire continuously when you hold down the trigger. In 1934, the United States passed the National Firearms Act which, among other restrictions and requirements, banned "machine guns" (fully automatic weapons) in most cases. This definition was expanded in 1968.

Fully automatic weapons in the U.S. are tightly regulated and generally prohibited for civilian use. Devices which convert a semi-automatic weapon into a fully automatic weapon are also prohibited.

A “bump stock,” also called a "bump fire stock" or "slide fire" after the company that invented it is a device that allows a semi-automatic weapon to fire much faster, closer to the speed of a fully automatic weapon. It replaces the standard stock (the part that rests against the shooter's shoulder) on a semi-automatic rifle and uses the weapon's recoil to "bump" the trigger into the shooter's finger much faster than the shooter would likely be able to fire without it.

A New York Times analysis of the Las Vegas shooting revealed that the gunman, using bump stocks, fired about 90 shots into the crowd below in just 10 seconds.

Justice Samuel Alito, in a concurring opinion, said there’s little doubt that when Congress banned machine guns, lawmakers would have seen no real difference between a machine gun and a semiautomatic rifle equipped with a bump stock. But that wasn't how the law was written, he said.

Has the U.S. banned bump stocks before?

The ATF has been back and forth on bump stocks.

The 2019 rules required bump stock owners to destroy them or surrender them to the ATF. But in 2010, the ATF classified bump stocks as firearm parts, not machine guns.

At different times from 2008 to 2017, the ATF sent 10 private letters classifying bump stock devices as unregulated parts or accessories according to FactCheck.org, although in letters from 2006 and 2013 specific models of bump stocks were found to be in violation.

It wasn't until after Stephen Paddock rained more than 1,100 rounds of ammunition in 10 minutes down upon a crowd from 32nd-floor in a Las Vegas hotel, leaving 58 dead and more than 800 injured, before outrage prompted the ban.

"As I promised, today the Department of Justice will issue the rule banning BUMP STOCKS with a mandated comment period," Trump tweeted in March 2018. "We will BAN all devices that turn legal weapons into illegal machine guns.”

Are bump stocks legal in Florida?

Not at the moment, although the federal ban has been struck down.

Under Florida Statute 790.222, possession, import and sale of bump-fire stocks — defined as "a conversion kit, a tool, an accessory, or a device used to alter the rate of fire of a firearm to mimic automatic weapon fire or which is used to increase the rate of fire to a faster rate than is possible for a person to fire such semiautomatic firearm unassisted by a kit, a tool, an accessory, or a device" — remains a third-degree felony.

Contributors: Maureen Groppe, USA TODAY; Marley Malenfant, USA TODAY Network

