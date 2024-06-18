DeSantis appoints FDLE attorney as Liberty County judge

An attorney for the Florida Department of Law Enforcement has been named the next judge in Florida's Big Bend.

Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed Chris Bufano, of Bristol, to serve as Liberty County judge, according to a Monday press release from the governor's office.

Liberty County is part of the capital region's 2nd Judicial Circuit, which also includes Franklin, Gadsden, Jefferson, Leon and Wakulla counties.

County judges handle "citizen disputes such as violations of municipal and county ordinances, traffic offenses, landlord-tenant disputes, misdemeanor criminal matters, and monetary disputes up to and including $15,000," according to the state courts website.

Bufano replaces Judge Kenneth Hosford, who retired amid a judicial misconduct investigation.

More: North Florida judge resigns, ending investigation into accusations of misconduct

He has served as a deputy general counsel for FDLE since 2022, the release said, adding he previously was an assistant state attorney in the 18th Judicial Circuit (Brevard and Seminole counties).

Bufano received his undergraduate degree from Wilmington University and his law degree from Widener University Delaware Law School. He was admitted to practice law in Florida in 2005.

News Director Jim Rosica can be reached at jrosica@tallahassee.com. Follow him on X: @JimRosicaFL.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: FDLE attorney replaces Kenneth Hosford as Liberty County judge