Des Plaines police respond to armed suspect in barricade

Des Plaines police responded to an armed suspect barricaded in a vehicle at an intersection Sunday morning, authorities said.

The suspect was at the center of the intersection of Touhy Avenue and Lee Street.

Police first posted about the standoff on Facebook at 8:20 a.m. Police said several hours later that it had “concluded.”

It was unclear if the suspect was in custody.

No further information was immediately available. Check back for updates.

