Des Moines, Waukee to each have two new summer meal sites for children from state grant

Sixty-one new free meal sites for youth will open this summer — and four of them are in the Des Moines metro, according to the Iowa Department of Education.

State officials have named the school districts and community groups that were awarded funds through the newly launched Summer Meal Program Expansion Grant, which offered $900,000 in competitive grants to feed children and teens healthy meals over summer.

Among the 38 grant recipients is Des Moines Public Schools, which received more than $28,000 and plans to launch meal sites at two locations — the South Glen Apartments and Melbourne Apartments — on the city's far south side. Waukee Community School District also was awarded a roughly $28,000 grant to open sites at the Vince Meyer Learning Center and Autumn Ridge Apartments. Nearby Adel, Indianola and Boone also were on the list.

“Through partnerships with schools and community-based providers, the Summer Meal Expansion Grant builds upon family-focused solutions to support child nutrition and well-being in the summer,” Iowa Department of Education Director McKenzie Snow said in a news release.

“We commend the awardees for their leadership in growing the reach and impact of these programs," she added, "providing children with no-cost, healthy meal options in enriching environments this summer and beyond.”

The state grant program acts as a supplement to two federally-funded summer meal programs — the Summer Food Service Program and Seamless Summer Option — and is an "additional revenue source" for school districts and area partners, according to the release. Grant dollars can be used toward adding more locally grown food, updating food equipment or bolstering outreach programs.

The recent announcement comes months after Gov. Kim Reynolds drew criticism from anti-hunger leaders on her decision to opt out of the federal government-run Summer EBT program for low-income families. Advocates have criticized the Republican governor, saying it cost the state $29 million in federal food aid and cut families in need from another resource. They said Reynolds' refusal to enroll the state in such a program comes as food pantries continue to see record visitors.

The Des Moines Area Religious Council (DMARC) reported April as one of the busiest months volunteers and staff have ever seen, serving approximately 25,209 people.

"The crisis has been inevitable and, to some degree, avoidable from the start," DMARC CEO Matt Unger said in a news release. "It’s a shame that we as a state are choosing to leave resources on the table that could’ve supported Iowa families this summer."

Reynolds also received pushback for saying the state was top 10 in the nation for high school-age obesity and that EBT programs do not have a strong enough focus on nutrition.

Luke Elzinga, chair of the advocacy organization Iowa Hunger Coalition, called the expansion grant program "positive," with new school districts across the state establishing summer meal sites. But, he said, the program still does not address the barriers to summer meal sites such as transportation and lack of attendance.

The average daily attendance at summer meal sites last year was 21,557, said Elzinga, who also is DMARC's policy and advocacy manager. That's less than 10% of the total number of students who qualify for free and reduced price meals, he said.

DMARC and the coalition said 245,000 children in Iowa would have benefitted from Summer EBT, which offers low-income families with grocery debit cards. Families can receive $40 a month — or up to $120 — for each eligible child.

"$29 million in benefit amounts would have supported children and families who struggle to put food on the table during the summer," the coalition said in the release. "It would have cost the state about $9 per child to provide them with $120 in nutrition benefits."

Where are the new summer meal sites in Des Moines, Waukee?

The new meal sites in Des Moines are two of 27 locations across Iowa's capital city. Meals are free for children ages 18 and younger and are served from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. from June 3 to Aug. 16.

The new sites are at South Glen Apartments, 315 E. McKinley Ave., and Melbourne Apartments, 5515 S.E. 14th St. A full list of sites is on the DMPS website.

Waukee Community School District is hosting six sites for its Picnic & Play program, which serves free meals from June 5 to Aug. 19.

The new sites are at Autumn Ridge Apartments,1150 S.E. Olson Drive near the north clubhouse, from 11 a.m. to noon, and the Vince Meyer Learning Center, 430 Ashworth Drive, in front of the building from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. in June and noon to 1 p.m. in July and August.

A full list of sites is on the district's website.

