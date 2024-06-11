Des Moines temperatures to surpass 90 degrees for the first time in 2024

Temperatures in Des Moines are expected to surpass 90 degrees for the first time in 2024 this week.

Starting Wednesday until the weekend temperatures could reach as high as 93 degrees during the day with nighttime temperatures dropping into the 60s and 70s.

What day will be the hottest in Des Moines this week?

Wednesday could hit a high of 93 degrees in Des Moines and Thursday will remain in the low 90s. Friday may be the only day of relief from the 90s with a high of 86 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

Is it normal for temperatures to reach the 90s this time of year?

Temperatures in the 90s are typical for June. While these temperatures are the norm for this time of year, the heat still catches people off guard, said National Weather Service Meteorologist Roger Vachalek. It is important to drink water and take breaks if you are spending time in the heat, he said.

"Best to limit your time outdoors," Vachalek said. "The first time we hot weather we see people get caught off guard. Just monitor the forecast and monitor your conditions."

Will Des Moines have severe weather this week?

Iowa has a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening on Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service. There is a chance for severe weather including high winds and possibly hail Wednesday for the northern and potentially central areas of Iowa.

More widespread shower and storm activity is expected Wednesday afternoon into Thursday morning, especially over northern Iowa. The main threats would be damaging winds and large hail, though a few tornadoes cannot be ruled out. Please stay tuned for updates! #iawx pic.twitter.com/XRqKYvDKal — NWS Des Moines (@NWSDesMoines) June 11, 2024

Thursday could see lingering storms but will exit the state before becoming severe. As for the weekend, there could be a chance of storms but exactly where is still to be determined.

Kate Kealey is a general assignment reporter for the Register. Reach her at kkealey@registermedia.com or follow her on Twitter at @Kkealey17.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Iowa weather to see high temps in the 90s for first time in 2024