Des Moines swindler who preyed on single women he met on dating sites gets up to 15 years

A Des Moines man who made a career of swindling women on dating sites will have time behind bars to ponder whether the conning was worth it.

John F. Clarke, 55, was sentenced in Black Hawk County to up to 15 years in prison for violating his probation in connection with a felony theft conviction. He will have to serve a minimum of at least three years in that case in addition to a five-year sentence he received in April in Polk County in connection with a felony lottery theft case. Clarke has yet to face sentencing for additional crimes alleged in Linn County and in Boone County, Missouri.

Clarke, who sometimes gave women on dating sites aliases, has a rap sheet ― including nearly two dozen felonies ― dating back to the late 1980s. But even when caught, he seldom did much time.

Featured in a Watchdog column on Valentine’s Day, his modus operandi was well documented in court cases: Gain the trust of single women; pose as an employee of a cellphone company; gain access to their phones, service plans and credit; and purchase electronics, including cellphones and Apple watches, that could be sold or pawned.

Clarke’s past caught up with him late last year, after he’d already amassed a stack of complaints with Iowa’s attorney general and his reported victims had outed him in Facebook chats. By then, he'd broken his probation in three different cases. Some victims were leaning on law enforcement to arrest him because he had started finding victims in new states, including Minnesota, Missouri and Wisconsin.

By late December, he was in deep trouble with his probation officer. He’d cut off a GPS monitoring device in November and failed to show up for probation appointments, court records show. The probation officer also learned he’d been arrested on a theft charge in Windsor Heights for allegedly stealing 10 lotto scratch tickets from a Hy-Vee Fast & Fresh.

With a tip from a past victim, Clarke was arrested Dec. 20 at a Marshalltown bar in connection with his outstanding warrants tied to the alleged probation violations. Probation supervisor Danielle Bailey said he needed prison time as he was a flight risk.Clarke was sentenced in Black Hawk County on May 24. Black Hawk County Attorney Brian Williams said Wednesday that his sentence should be attributed to the vigilance of his victims and his probation officer.In 2023, impostor scams were among the top five types of complaints Iowans brought to the state attorney general’s Consumer Protection Division. Dating or romance scams are a subset.In 2022, nearly 70,000 people in the United States reported romance scams to the Federal Trade Commission, with reported losses reaching $1.3 billion. The median loss reported was $4,400.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Des Moines dating site swindler will go to prison for up to 15 years