Des Moines Register 2024 corrections and clarifications

The following corrections and clarifications have been published on stories produced by the Des Moines Register newsroom:

March 2024

News: A March 10 story on concerns over how "personhood" legislation being considered by the Iowa Legislature could affect in vitro fertilization incorrectly named the Kirkwood Institute, where attorney Alan Ostergren is president.

February 2024

News: A Feb. 6 article about the financial difficulties Iowa and U.S. pork producers face incorrectly described WH Group, the owner of Smithfield Foods, a U.S. company that employs about 40,000 people nationwide. WH Group is a publicly traded group based in Hong Kong.

January 2024

News: A Jan. 29 story incorrectly identified the convenience store to which participants of the point-in-time count of homeless people in Polk County received gift cards. It's QuikTrip.

News: A Jan. 27 story about a vigil at the Capitol incorrectly spelled the last names of March for Our Lives representative Pratima Khatri and the late Ahmir Jolliff.

