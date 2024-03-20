Des Moines real estate expert weighs in on potential commission changes
A Des Moines-area real estate expert is weighing in on the potential impacts of a national class-action settlement that could change how homes are bought and sold.
A landmark change in how real estate brokers are compensated could drive down the commissions homebuyers and sellers will have to pay in the future.
Real estate agents help manage the complex process of buying and selling a home. Learn more about what they do and how they get paid.
