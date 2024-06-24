Des Moines police in standoff with suspect barricaded in home after chase

Virginia Barreda, Des Moines Register
·1 min read

Des Moines police say they are in a standoff with a barricaded suspect following a chase.

Police said in a post on X that the suspect, whose gender was not given, barricaded themselves in a house in the 2900 block of E. 40th St. after being pursued by Iowa State Patrol troopers.

Other law enforcement agencies are at the scene to help negotiate with the suspect, police said.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Virginia Barreda is the Des Moines city government reporter for the Register. She can be reached at vbarreda@dmreg.com. Follow her on Twitter at @vbarreda2.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Suspect barricaded in home after chase, Des Moines police say