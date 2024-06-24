Des Moines police in standoff with suspect barricaded in home after chase

Des Moines police say they are in a standoff with a barricaded suspect following a chase.

Police said in a post on X that the suspect, whose gender was not given, barricaded themselves in a house in the 2900 block of E. 40th St. after being pursued by Iowa State Patrol troopers.

2900 blk E. 40th Street:



Multiple law enforcement agencies are on scene of a barricaded person, following a pursuit.



Perimeter secured at this time and negotiations are ongoing.



Updates will follow as available. pic.twitter.com/LNCW5UHIOj — Des Moines Police (@DMPolice) June 24, 2024

Other law enforcement agencies are at the scene to help negotiate with the suspect, police said.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Virginia Barreda is the Des Moines city government reporter for the Register. She can be reached at vbarreda@dmreg.com. Follow her on Twitter at @vbarreda2.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Suspect barricaded in home after chase, Des Moines police say