Des Moines police investigate accident involving man found dead in car near Carlisle

Des Moines police late Friday were investigating the death of a man whose body was found in a car after a crash near Carlisle.

A police news release said the man, whose name was not provided, was found dead at 6:18 p.m. in the car, which had left the southbound ramp from Highway 5 to U.S. 65 and ended up in a ditch.

The release said the man apparently had suffered a "medical event," but provided no details.

It said the investigation was continuing.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Des Moines police looking into death of man found in car near Carlisle