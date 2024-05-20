Des Moines police identify 51-year-old woman killed in city's fourth homicide of 2024

Des Moines police on Monday released the name of the 51-year-old woman who was killed in the city’s fourth homicide of the year.

Christy Lynn Watson, 51, was identified as the woman whose death police were investigating, spokesperson Sgt. Paul Parizek said in a news release. Police began their investigation just before noon on May 18 after receiving a report of the death in a home in the 1400 block of Fourth Street.

Christy Lynn Watson

Parizek said officers who went to the home found the woman apparently had suffered a "traumatic injury." A forensic autopsy confirmed Watson was shot, Parizek said Monday.

Investigators determined the house in which Watson was found had been unoccupied for a period of time, he said. Evidence revealed Watson had sought shelter within the home before her death, Parizek said.

The case is under investigation.

José Mendiola is a breaking news reporter for the Register. Reach him at jmendiola@dmreg.com.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Des Moines police identify woman found dead in River Bend home