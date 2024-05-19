Des Moines police continue investigating death of woman in River Bend neighborhood

A woman whose death Des Moines police are investigating in the River Bend neighborhood is a 51-year-old Des Moines resident, police spokesperson Sgt. Paul Parizek said in a Sunday news release.

Parizek said police are withholding her name pending notification of her family.

He said an autopsy will be conducted to confirm the cause of her death, which also has not been released.

Police began their investigation just before noon Saturday after receiving a report of the death in a home in the 1400 block of Fourth St., Parizek said in a previous news release.

Parizek said officers who went to the home found the woman apparently had suffered a "traumatic injury."

More:15-year-old Ellipsis resident charged with murder in killing of staff member

Detectives summoned to the scene interviewed potential witnesses, gathered evidence and were "following investigative leads," he said.

It was the fourth homicide in Des Moines so far in 2024, he said.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Des Moines River Bend neighborhood death investigation continues