Des Moines police ask for help finding teen missing since Sunday

Des Moines police asked the public Tuesday night for help finding a 15-year-old girl who disappeared on Sunday.

Damarianna “Ari” James-Graham was last seen leaving a residence in the 100 block of Second Avenue on Sunday evening, the police department said in a post on social media.

She was last seen wearing a black shirt and black sweatpants with gold lettering, police said.

15-yr-old Damarianna "Ari" James-Graham voluntarily left a residence in the 100 block of 2nd Ave during the evening hours Sunday.

James-Graham is 5 feet and 8 inches tall and weighs 135 pounds.

The police department's post said detectives had followed up on several leads since Sunday, but have not been able to find James-Graham.

Anyone who has seen James-Graham since her disappearance or knows about her whereabouts should call 911.

José Mendiola is a breaking news reporter for the Register. Reach him at jmendiola@dmreg.com.

