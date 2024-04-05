Des Moines police make arrest in homicide, a 'drug-related robbery', seek help finding car

Des Moines police have arrested a person accused of killing Jacob Matthew Brown in what they say was a drug-related robbery.

Brown, 18, was killed late Tuesday in a shooting at The Residences at River View, 1405 Southeast First St. It was the city's first homicide of 2024.

Jacob Matthew Brown

Ariante Ladon Williams, 27, was charged Friday with first-degree murder, attempted murder, first-degree robbery, and felon in possession of a firearm, according to a news release from police spokesperson Sgt. Paul Parizek.

Police say Williams allegedly robbed Brown, then shot him and a 16-year-old, who remains hospitalized.

"Additional evidence shows Williams, on video, leaving the scene of the crime while carrying a stolen bag of marijuana and possessing a handgun," according to the news release.

Williams also was injured with a gunshot wound and was treated and released from a hospital. He is now being held in the Polk County Jail. At the time of the shooting, Williams had a warrant for his arrest for escaping the Fort Des Moines reentry center.

Another unidentified person also was injured and police are looking for a person who drove them to the hospital. That person may have information related to the shooting.

Des Moines police are looking for this vehicle they say was used to take a shooting victim to the hospital.

Anyone with any information regarding the vehicle is asked to call detectives at 515-237-1552. You may also submit tips online through Crimestoppers of Central Iowa at www.crimestoppersofcentraliowa.com.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Des Moines police make arrest in homicide, a 'drug-related robbery'