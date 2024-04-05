Des Moines police make arrest in homicide, a 'drug-related robbery', seek help finding car
Des Moines police have arrested a person accused of killing Jacob Matthew Brown in what they say was a drug-related robbery.
Brown, 18, was killed late Tuesday in a shooting at The Residences at River View, 1405 Southeast First St. It was the city's first homicide of 2024.
Ariante Ladon Williams, 27, was charged Friday with first-degree murder, attempted murder, first-degree robbery, and felon in possession of a firearm, according to a news release from police spokesperson Sgt. Paul Parizek.
Police say Williams allegedly robbed Brown, then shot him and a 16-year-old, who remains hospitalized.
"Additional evidence shows Williams, on video, leaving the scene of the crime while carrying a stolen bag of marijuana and possessing a handgun," according to the news release.
Williams also was injured with a gunshot wound and was treated and released from a hospital. He is now being held in the Polk County Jail. At the time of the shooting, Williams had a warrant for his arrest for escaping the Fort Des Moines reentry center.
Another unidentified person also was injured and police are looking for a person who drove them to the hospital. That person may have information related to the shooting.
Anyone with any information regarding the vehicle is asked to call detectives at 515-237-1552. You may also submit tips online through Crimestoppers of Central Iowa at www.crimestoppersofcentraliowa.com.
This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Des Moines police make arrest in homicide, a 'drug-related robbery'