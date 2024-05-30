Des Moines has some of the nation's best parks. See where it ranks.

Des Moines' Parks and Recreation System ranked among the top 20 park systems in the U.S., according to the Trust for Public Land's 2024 ParkScore.

The ParkScore program evaluates parks within the largest 100 cities in the U.S. by acreage, investment, amenities, access and equity.

How do Des Moines' parks compare to largest cities in United States?

Des Moines earned a ParkScore of 65.6 out of 100 for 2024. That's up from 62.1 in 2023. Washington, D.C., the top ranking city, had a score of 84.8.

Des Moines attributed its increase to the "strength of a renewed and expanded partnership with the Des Moines School District," which provides access to park amenities and park grounds in areas of need, according to a news release.

ParkScore didn't give Des Moines an official ranking since it's outside of the 100 largest cities. But, the organization said that Des Moines would rank 17th in the country, if it was ranked. That would put it above Midwest peers like Kansas City, Madison, Milwaukee, Omaha and St. Louis.

How have Des Moines parks improved?

The city noted in a news release that Des Moines' equitable service program provides free recreation services in eight parks, five summer camp locations and three fall after-school program locations. In addition, new mobile recreation program will allow recreation program services to expand into areas of the city with service gaps.

Mayor Connie Boesen also signed on to the Trust for Public Land Park’s 10-Minute Walk Park Equity Commitment, quoted in the news release saying, “In Des Moines, we believe that every step toward a park is a step toward a healthier, happier community. I am proud to endorse the vision that everyone should have a park or open space within a 10-minute walk."

Trust for Public Land's data shows that 75% of Des Moines residents live within a 10-minute walk from a park. For most large cities, the median is about 74%.

Which cities have the best parks system in the United States?

These cities received the top scores in ParkScore's 2024 report:

Washington, D.C.: 84.8 Minneapolis: 82.5 St. Paul: 81.6 Irvine, California: 80.1 Arlington, Virginia: 79.2

Victoria Reyna-Rodriguez is a general assignment reporter for the Register. Reach her at vreynarodriguez@registermedia.com or follow her on Twitter @VictoriaReynaR.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Des Moines Parks and Recreation earns top 20 rating from ParkScore