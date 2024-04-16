Des Moines man sentenced to federal prison for sexually exploiting 12-year-old

A Des Moines man was sentenced to 25 years in federal prison Tuesday for sexual exploiting a 12-year-old from Minnesota.

Prya Reh, 24, drove from Des Moines to Minnesota to pick up a 12-year-old from middle school and sexually abuse them at a local motel in November 2022, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Iowa. Reh met the child online in the fall of 2022 and knew their age, according to court documents and information presented at the sentencing.

Reh again drove to Minnesota and brought the child to Des Moines and sexually assaulted them in a basement bedroom, according to the news release.

“Reh also created an image of child sexual abuse material depicting the child and repeatedly asked the child to text him sexually explicit pictures,” the news release said.

During their investigation, police found a loaded pistol in Reh's bedroom, which was illegal for himh to posses as a convicted felon.

Reh will be required to serve five years of supervised release after he completes his prison term. There is no parole in the federal system.

The case was investigated by the Des Moines Police Department and Minnesota’s Austin Police Department and was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat child sexual exploitation and abuse.

José Mendiola is a breaking news reporter for the Register. Reach him at jmendiola@dmreg.com.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Des Moines man gets prison for sexually exploiting 12-year-old