Des Moines man gets probation for motorcycle crash that killed passenger

A Des Moines man who was charged with vehicular homicide for a motorcycle crash that killed his passenger in 2022 has been sentenced to two years of probation.

Wesley Derrell Sullivan, 51, pleaded guilty Feb. 27 to the October 2022 crash that killed 35-year-old Lynz Ross. Sullivan allegedly was driving 60 mph in a 35 mph with a blood alcohol level above the state's .08% limit.

As part of the plea agreement, Sullivan received a 15-year suspended sentence. Sullivan must enroll in a victim impact awareness program at the Des Moines Area Community College and must pay $150,000 for victim pecuniary damages, according to court documents.

Sullivan was driving a motorcycle northbound on 19th Street "at a high rate of speed" on Oct. 30, 2022, when he hit a car in the intersection of 19th Street and the Interstate Highway 235 off ramp, police said. Police found shattered bottles of alcohol near the scene.

Ross was critically injured and died at a hospital a few days later after the crash, police said.

Sullivan was ordered to maintain full-time employment, pursue a full-time course of GED or post-secondary study or a full-time combination of employment or study as part of the plea agreement, according to court documents.

Sullivan also was barred from owning a firearm as part of the plea agreement, according to court documents.

José Mendiola is a breaking news reporter for the Register. Reach him at jmendiola@dmreg.com.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Des Moines man gets probation for motorcycle crash that killed rider