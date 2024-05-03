Des Moines man who didn't call help for dying infant sentenced to 33 years in prison

Tremir Matthews, right, with his older brother Quadir in an undated family photo. Tremir died June 14, 2021, while in the care of Brandon Greenup.

A Des Moines man will spend up to 33 years in prison after pleading guilty to endangering an infant who died in his care in June 2021.

According to court filings, Brandon Greenup, 31, was caring for Destiny King's 15-month-old son Tremir Matthews while she was at work. Greenup, who had been in a relationship with King, sent her several text messages that Tremir was having trouble breathing and was unresponsive, but did not call 911.

King came to take Tremir to a hospital, only to learn that he was already dead "and had been for some time," according to the complaint.

An autopsy later found serious injuries to the infant. Prosecutor Meggan Guns said Tremir died of a brain injury.

Greenup was charged with first-degree murder, but took a deal last month to plead guilty to five lesser offenses: neglect of a dependent person, two counts of child endangerment causing serious injury and two drug charges. The parties agreed to recommend all five sentences run consecutively, for a total of 33 years.

On Thursday, Greenup was sentenced before Judge Celene Gogerty. He declined to address the court.

Family mourns and remembers Tremir

Several of Tremir's family members spoke during the hearing, describing the pain they've felt since his death.

James Matthews, his father, said in a statement read by an advocate that he continues to feel anxious and depressed since his son died, and never moreso than when he has to explain to his other son, now 5, what happened to his brother.

"I do think Brandon deserves more than the time he is given because my son isn’t here to live his life," Matthews wrote. "He was only an infant, and every child who is born should be able to experience that."

Gina Blakey, Tremir's grandmother, recounted her last outing with him, chasing him around a shoe store as he giggled and tried on new shoes.

"It was a wonderful day. I will not be able to have further wonderful days with him," she said in her statement, also read by an advocate. Addressing Greenup, she asked, "I would like to know why, what would have made you want to hurt a child? You could have called for help. But now everyone will have to suffer."

King took the stand and tearfully said she longs to know what Tremir, who would have turned 4 in February, would have looked like now. Like Matthews, she said she wished for a longer sentence for Greenup, but told him that "where you're going is where you're supposed to be."

Gogerty sentenced Greenup in line with the plea deal, but told him she would have sentenced him to prison even without that agreement.

"I don’t know what was going through your head when you did this.," she told him, adding, "This sentence is absolutely appropriate considering the horrific nature and heinous nature of those crimes."

