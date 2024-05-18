Des Moines man charged in theft of vehicle with baby inside

A Des Moines man who allegedly stole a car with a baby inside, then abandoned it, has been charged with neglect of a dependent and operating a motor vehicle without the owner's consent, Des Moines police say.

Police arrested Corey Van Le, 32, after a nearly hourlong search that ended with the recovery of the vehicle. The apparently unharmed 9-month-old was still inside, according to a police news release.

The release said the search began not long before 11 a.m. Friday after police received a call from the child's mother, who said the car with her baby in it had been stolen from the 2300 block of Ingersoll Ave.

More: Ex-University of Iowa IT worker admits he lived under stolen name for decades, faces prison

Assisted by other law enforcement agencies, police tracked the signal of a cell phone left inside the car to an area north of Interstate 235, then to a location south of Grand Avenue, where they found the car and baby.

The release said that with leads provided by witnesses and video evidence, police tracked Le to an apartment building in the 2700 block of Ingersoll.

He was being held Friday night in the Polk County Jail.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Des Moines police charge man in theft of vehicle with baby inside