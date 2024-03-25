Des Moines man charged after pouring gasoline on girlfriend and setting house on fire

Police sirens

A Des Moines man was arrested and charged with attempted murder and arson after pouring gasoline on his girlfriend and setting his house on fire on Sunday, the Des Moines Police Department said in a news release Monday morning.

The Des Moines Police Department and the Des Moines Fire Department were dispatched to the 3100 block of Amherst Street to investigate a residential fire around 2:55 p.m., police spokesperson Sgt. Paul Parizek said in the release.

Witnesses told first responders that the suspect who started the fire was still in the house, Parizek said. Authorities found the 36-year-old man inside the home and he was detained without incident.

Investigators found evidence that the man had a domestic dispute and poured gasoline within the home and on his 39-year-old girlfriend, Parizek said.

“Prior to igniting the gasoline, [he] reportedly told his girlfriend that because there were no children in the home, he was going to set them both on fire,” Parizek said.

The man ignited the fire and the girlfriend attempted to extinguish the fire before leaving the house, Parizek said.

Nobody was seriously injured and the house sustained minor damages.

The suspect has been charged with attempted murder, arson and domestic abuse with intent to inflict serious injury, Parizek said. He is currently being held at the Polk County Jail.

Authorities are still investigating the case.

José Mendiola is a breaking news reporter for the Register. Reach him at jmendiola@dmreg.com.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Des Moines man charged with attempted murder after setting house on fire