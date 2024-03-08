A Des Moines man allegedly brutally beat his dog 2 years ago. He was arrested Friday.

A Des Moines man was arrested and charged on Friday in connection to a 2022 animal abuse investigation.

The Des Moines Police Department was dispatched to the 5900 block of Southeast 19th Street regarding an alleged assault, according to a news release. There, officers found and identified the suspect as Jermaine Hargrove, 44, of Des Moines.

During the investigation, police found Hargrove had an active arrest warrant for an animal abuse case in 2022. Police have been trying to track down Hargrove since August 2022 after a video of Hargrove allegedly brutally beating his dog surfaced, according to court documents.

Hargrove was arrested without incident.

The caller making the initial assault complaint call declined to file a police report, the news release said. Hargrove was being held at the Polk County Jail where his case has been forwarded to the Polk County Attorney’s Office for prosecution.

José Mendiola is a breaking news reporter for the Register. Reach him at jmendiola@dmreg.com.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Des Moines man arrested for allegedly abusing his dog on camera