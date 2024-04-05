Des Moines gang member pleads guilty to firearm and fentanyl trafficking, gets 23 years

A Des Moines gang member was sentenced to serve 23 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to weapon and drug traffic charges.

Federal prosecutors say Armani Eugene Gates, 20, is a member of Only My Brothers, or OMB, a gang that the Des Moines police previously have said is in a war with Strap or OTR, meaning Only The Real — the two parties prosecutors contend to be at the core of the Starts Right Here shooting.

Gates pleaded guilty to federal charges related to firearms straw purchasing and trafficking, illegally possessing firearms and the distribution of fentanyl, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice. The release says following the execution of a search warrant in July, police recovered 13,000 fentanyl pills, seven firearms, one machine gun conversion device and $23,00 in cash.

“Additionally, Gates led efforts to acquire and distribute over 3.5 kilograms of fentanyl. Gates employed others to assist him in his drug operation, including at least one minor,” the release says. “He also possessed a firearm in connection with his drug trafficking, as well as utilized residences to store his fentanyl.”

After serving his sentence, Gates will be required to serve five years of supervised release. Gates was arrested as part of Project Safe Neighborhood, a nationwide initiative to reduce violent crime in neighborhoods.

“Since the inception of ‘Project Safe Neighborhoods’, there have been numerous investigations and prosecutions that have had a significant impact on violent crime in Central Iowa,” Des Moines police Chief Dana Wingert said in the release. “This is simply another example of what success looks like, which should send a clear message to those in our communities who are involved in violent crime."

OMB originated in early- to mid-2021, prosecutors previously have said. Prior to that, some members and associates of OMB referred to themselves as various other names, including C-Block, 600, East Side Crips, Crips, and Gangster.

The OMB gang has been in the spotlight as prosecutors alleged the two victims in the 2023 shooting at Starts Right Here were apart of it. Police said the shooting happened because of a rivalry between OMB and Only the Real, a gang in which they alleged the accused shooter and now-acquitted getaway driver were apart of.

The case against Gates was investigated by the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Des Moines Police Department and the United States Postal Inspection Service, with assistance from the Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement, Iowa State Patrol and the Iowa Division of Intelligence and Fusion Center.

Biong M. Biong is a reporter for the Register. Reach him at bbiong@dmreg.com.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Des Moines gang member gets 23 years on weapons, fentanyl charges