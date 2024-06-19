Des Moines-area Ronald McDonald House gets new executive director after 16 years

After 25 years at the organization, Brenda Miller is leaving the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Iowa (RMHCCI) as its executive director. Her replacement, Paige Moore, began serving on June 17.

"It's bittersweet," Miller said. "I've met so many wonderful people. Not just the families, but the board and the volunteers. Their passion drives me to do more for the organization."

Miller worked her way up to executive director of RMHCCI in 2008 after nearly a decade with the organization, which provides a second home for families of children with critical illnesses, allowing them to stay close to the hospital while they're getting care.

Since becoming executive director, Miller has become the face of the charity and achieved many things. In her mind, two in particular stand out.

"In 2017, as part of Hubbell Extreme Build, we tore down and rebuilt our main house," she said. The facility, located near Blank Children's Hospital in downtown Des Moines, originally was constructed in 1981, and even though the new building was larger: "We rebuilt it in 11 days."

Hubbell Realty and RMHCCI raised $3 million for the construction. The new building at 1441 Pleasant St. has 18 bedrooms and three kitchens. Up to 18 families could be housed every night while being just a short walk from the hospital.

"Secondly, we built a second house in MercyOne hospital," she said. That was just the 10th in-hospital Ronald McDonald House in the country. It has 17 bedrooms, a laundry room, a kitchen, a dining room and a variety of other amenities.

That project required RMHCCI to raise $4 million on its own, in part because it had more services than typical houses.

"Once a family comes to stay with us, we hope to provide everything they need and they won't need to go outside the walls," Miller told the Register at the house's opening.

Between the two projects, not only did Miller help lead the house, she expanded its capacity. When she became the executive director, the nonprofit had just 12 bedrooms in total. Now it has 35 across its two houses.

A look at ProPublica's records of the organization's tax filings also reveals a clear upward trend in its financial position. From 2001 to 2007, the most revenue in a single year for RMHCCI was around $600,000. Since Miller took over, it raised more than $1.5 million in a single year six times, including $4 million in fiscal year 2018.

Miller also served far longer than most nonprofit executives.

The Nonprofit Times found in a 2022 survey that the average tenure for a CEO at a nonprofit was under 13 years. Miller has served in her position for 16 years, though one of her successors has her tenure beat. According to RMHCCI board president Terry Nielsen, the organization has only had two other executive directors: Marge Davis, who served from 1981 to 1999, and Ralph Dickinson, who served from 2000 to 2008.

Miller said she plans to spend her newfound free time learning to golf, playing pickleball and spending more time with her grandchildren.

She said stepped down for two reasons: "I'm at the age were you want to retire. And it's time for fresh leadership."

Paige Moore has past experience with Ronald McDonald House

Paige Moore became the executive director of RMHCCI in 2024 after years of volunteering and serving on the board.

But, Miller said, she "couldn't handpick a better person to lead the next generation."

Paige Moore assumed responsibilities on June 17, but she's been working with RMHCCI for years, joining the board for the first time in 2015.

"I started at UnityPoint of Des Moines. I met the house there," Moore said. While her background was in health care administration, she quickly came to appreciate RMHCCI.

"In graduate studies and fellowship, I was drawn to pediatric things," she said. "I wanted to maintain a connection to a group that helped kiddos stay close to their families. It just became something I fell in love with."

Moore worked at UnityPoint for 12 years, before switching to Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield. She stayed close to RMHCCI during this time, and when Miller announced her retirement in February, Moore immediately sought the position.

"I know the organization well from a board perspective," she said. "I'm excited to learn about it from an operations perspective."

Moore has a vision of a expansion and solidification.

"It's a team effort to figure out where we want to go in the future," she said. "I want to focus on our volunteer network and donor network. I also want to find other areas to serve."

Miller has left an illustrious legacy, one that Moore said she is grateful to continue.

"I'm so honored, humbled and excited for the opportunity to lead this organization," she said. "It's once in a lifetime."

Ryan Magalhães is a reporter for the Register. Reach them at rmagalhaes@dmreg.com.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Iowa gets new leader