Des Moines architect's family still grieving as man who killed him sentenced 8 years later

Zachary Gaskill speaks during his sentencing hearing at Polk County Criminal Courthouse on Friday, June 7, 2024, in Des Moines.

Judge Celene Gogerty said it was "not a hard decision" to send the man responsible for Kirk Blunck's death to prison.

Zachary Gaskill, 34, was convicted earlier this year of involuntary manslaughter for the 2016 death of the Des Moines architect. On Friday, he was sentenced to the maximum two years in prison after Gogerty found he had showed a "lack of remorse" and that prior terms of probation had not changed his behavior.

Blunck's family, many of whom spoke at Friday's sentencing, described him as a pillar of the community and a loving husband and father who never got the chance to meet his five grandchildren.

How did Kirk Blunck die?

Blunck, a prominent developer involved in multiple projects to restore historic Des Moines buildings, died Jan. 24, 2016, after he was found injured at the bottom of a staircase in the Teachout building, which he owned. Gaskill, now 34, was charged with second-degree murder in 2022 after prosecutors accused him of assaulting Blunck and pushing him over a railing to fall at least two stories during an altercation.

At his trial in April, Gaskill's attorneys argued Blunck may have been intoxicated and instigated a fight, and that there was no evidence Gaskill had intended to cause Blunck's death. Prosecutors presented evidence that Gaskill had told inconsistent stories about what happened to investigators and several former girlfriends, including why he was on an upper floor of the building.

The jury found Gaskill not guilty of murder but did convict him of the lesser offence. Gaskill also was previously sued by Blunck's family and ordered to pay $6.25 million for Blunck's death.

Defense seeks probation, argues improvement

Defense attorney Wendy Samuelson asked the court to suspend Gaskill's sentence and to consider running it concurrently to other sentences he faces, including for perjury during the Blunck family's civil case.

Gaskill addressed the court to describe change's he's made in his life, including stopping drinking after Blunck's death and working to improve his mental health. He spoke about his love for working with dogs at the Animal Rescue League and with clients as a personal trainer, and about improving his ties with his family. He told Gogerty he wanted Blunck's family to have closure.

"I’m doing everything I can to stay on the straight and narrow of things," he said.

Prosecutor calls Gaskill a danger to community

But prosecutor Monty Platz told Gogerty that Blunck's family hadn't heard the one thing they hoped for from Gaskill: an acknowledgment of wrongdoing and an apology. He asked the court to impose the maximum sentence in light of Gaskill's lengthy criminal record.

"Every time probation is granted, he goes back to committing crimes, and he was on probation when he killed someone," Platz said. "... Every day this individual is not on the street is a day he can’t take from someone or hurt someone."

Judge orders consecutive sentences

Gogerty told Gaskill that she agreed with prosecutors and listed numerous programs and treatment options Gaskill has been provided in the past.

"When I look at your history, sir, you’ve been given a maximum amount of opportunity for rehabilitation in the community," she said. "They have given you almost every service I can think of to get you on a different path."

And while Gaskill argued he'd turned a corner, Gogerty said, she saw the record differently, noting multiple criminal charges and parole violations since Blunck's death. The latest, a failed drug test, occurred May 28, just a week before his sentencing. And she pointed to Gaskill's actions throughout the case, including celebrating in court when he was convicted of manslaughter rather than murder.

She ordered Gaskill be sent to prison for up to two years, running consecutive to two other criminal sentences for a total of 12 years.

Doreen Blunck, widow of Kirk Blunck, speaks during Zachary Gaskill's sentencing hearing at Polk County Criminal Courthouse on Friday.

Family describes impact of Blunck's death

Gogerty's order came after hearing from Blunck's family, who asked her for the maximum possible sentence.

Doreen Blunck, Kirk Blunck's widow, described the emotional and financial damage she and her family have suffered from his death, and how her late husband has missed important milestones such as weddings, graduations and the births of grandchildren.

"Happy events cause me sadness because I no longer have my spouse to share them with," she said.

Kaitlin Blunck, his daughter, spoke about having to put her own career on hold to return to Des Moines to try to manage her father's business operations, and being forced to sell off many properties and projects.

Kaitlin Blunck, daughter of Kirk Blunck, speaks during Zachary Gaskill's sentencing hearing at Polk County Criminal Courthouse on Friday in Des Moines.

And Karen Caligiuri, his sister, described the pain of having to tell her siblings and elderly parents what had happened — and the additional trauma of losing their father, Darrel Blunck, in April, two days after the end of the trial.

"You could live a dozen lifetimes and never make as big an impact as he did when he was alive," she told Gaskill.

