This dermatologist is sharing the at-home and prescription solutions to regrow your hair

Maybe you’ve noticed the part in your hair has widened, or you’ve spotted more strands than usual circling the drain. Whatever tipped you off, you’re not alone in the realization that you're losing hair. In fact, hair loss affects an estimated 80 million Americans, according to the American Academy of Dermatology Association.

While the condition can be distressing, in some cases it’s treatable. But to learn how to regrow hair, you’ll have to pinpoint the reason you're losing it in the first place, Dr. Farah Moustafa, dermatologist and assistant professor at Tufts University School of Medicine, tells TODAY.com.

There’s alopecia, hormonal imbalances, vitamin deficiencies, and treatments such as chemotherapy, but two causes stand out among the rest because they're the most prevalent. “The most common cause of hair loss is usually female pattern and male pattern hair loss,” aka androgenic alopecia, says Moustafa.

While pattern baldness happens as we age, Moustafa says you might notice a change in hair thickness as early as your 20s. “I like to tell patients it’s kind of like getting wrinkles on your face,” she explains. "It’s a slowly progressive process.” And while you might not be able to completely reverse your hair loss, the sooner you intervene, the better your chances of going back a few stages.

The other common reason is stress-related hair loss, called telogen effluvium. Instead of a gradual thinning, your hair will come out in clumps. You may notice this kind of excessive shedding following surgery, starting or stopping a medication, childbirth, psychological trauma or contracting an illness, including COVID.

When triggered, the body will stop the hair growth cycle, instead prioritizing other functions to get you through the stressful period. After dedicating all of its energy to your recovery, after about six months, Moustafa says, your body will hit the on switch and your hair cycle should typically resume.

If it doesn’t, you’ve got options. Below, find both at-home and in-office solutions to regrow your hair.

At home

Minoxidil:

Most of us lose between 100 and 150 hairs per day. If you notice you’re losing more than that due to female or male pattern baldness, or telogen effluvium, Moustafa recommends topical minoxidil, aka Rogaine.

For women, she recommends the 2% or 5% options. And for men, the 5% option works best.

Apply it twice a day to the affected areas, Moustafa says.

If you have long hair, the application process might be a bit more involved: Part your hair in intervals along the length of your head and apply the solution directly to your scalp making sure you cover as much surface area as you can.

It typically takes about six months to see results, Moustafa points out.

Hair growth supplements

While Moustafa isn’t typically a fan of supplements, there are a few out there that she recommends to patients because they're clinically tested and have been shown to work.

A December 2022 study looked at specific brands of hair loss supplements and pointed to a few that appeared to be effective, as well as ingredients that seemed to lead to more improvement.

Talk to your dermatologist about which hair growth supplements may be right for you.

Red light therapy caps and combs

Studies have deemed red light therapy a potentially effective treatment for patients who have female or male pattern baldness. The data is still emerging, but Moustafa says a red light therapy cap or comb can help.

Exposing the scalp to low levels of infrared light can stimulate collagen production, strengthen the connective tissue that builds the skin, increase blood circulation and reduce inflammation, according to the Mayo Clinic.

However, Moustafa warns: “(These products) are not all created equal, that’s for sure.” Instead of adding the first cap or comb you see to your cart, Moustafa urges patients to read consumer reviews and make sure the tool they’re purchasing is an FDA-cleared device.

In addition, Moustafa says to take note of the device’s return policy. “Some of them will say you can use it, and then if you don’t see an improvement, you can return it after a year,” says Moustafa. “So usually a good company will stand by their products in that way.”

In office

Oral minoxidil

Unlike the liquid or foam topical minoxidil, your dermatologist might recommend the oral version if your skin is sensitive or the topical kind didn’t work after six months of use, says Moustafa.

Spironolactone

For women of childbearing age dealing with female pattern hair loss, Moustafa might recommend spironolactone, a medication typically prescribed for acne.

Finasteride

Finasteride is a prescription treatment for male pattern baldness. But it only works for as long as you take it, so stop and you’ll continue to lose hair.

As long as you’re consistent, you should notice a difference within three months, according to the Mayo Clinic. Moustafa notes that while finasteride is typically prescribed to men, it can be an option for some post-menopausal women.

Platelet-rich plasma injections

Platelet-rich plasma injections, or PRP injections, “involve taking the patient’s blood, which contains platelets that have growth factors,” Moustafa explains. Your doctor will concentrate the platelets in your blood and inject it back into the affected areas where you’re experiencing hair loss. It’s “basically like fertilizer for your scalp,” Moustafa adds.

You can expect about 16 injections to stimulate the scalp and regrow hair.

