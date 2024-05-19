Derek Jeter's Greenwood Lake 'castle' back on the market at drastically reduced price

Known locally as "the castle" on Greenwood Lake, Derek Jeter's longtime lake house near the New York-New Jersey border is back on the market at a drastically reduced price.

Listed last week for $6.3 million, the home was previously marketed at nearly $15 million. The property, dating to 1903, has been linked to Jeter's family for more than 70 years.

The former New York Yankees shortstop took ownership of the property in the early 2000s from the Tiedemann family trust. The existing home had been partitioned into apartments and was in a state of disrepair.

The property was originally built by a New York City doctor, Rudolph Gudewill, for his wife in 1903. Jeter’s grandfather, William Connors, lived on the property after he was adopted by John and Julia Tiedemann, who bought the site in 1952.

Derek Jeter's lakeside mansion, located just over the New Jersey state line on Greenwood Lake, will go up for auction in December for a starting bid of $6.5 million.

A transformation under Jeter's ownership developed the three-parcel estate with a main house, a guest house, a pool house and a boat house. The grounds hold an infinity pool, intricately manicured gardens and a lagoon and are bordered by 6-foot-high stone walls. Located on the western side of Greenwood Lake, the roughly 4-acre site also includes 700 feet of lakefront.

The stone home at 14 Lake Shore Road in the Town of Warwick, N.Y., is defined by two turrets that give it its castle nickname. There are also two conference rooms, six bedrooms, 13 bathrooms and five kitchens. Four are indoors. One is outdoors and comes with a wood-burning fireplace, says an online listing from Wright Bros. Real Estate Inc. The annual property taxes are roughly $75,000, the listing says.

Jeter, a first-ballot Hall of Fame inductee who spent his entire career with the Yankees, retired from baseball in 2014. He was a part-owner and chief executive officer of the Miami Marlins from September 2017 to February 2022. In early 2018, he put the Greenwood Lake home on the market for $14.75 million before dropping the price to $12.75 in 2021.

Jeter, who grew up in Kalamazoo, Mich., was born in Pequannock at Chilton Memorial Hospital. For a short time after, he lived in North Arlington.

Locals have said Jeter's parents often visited the Greenwood Lake home, but he has rarely been seen in the area.

