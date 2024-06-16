Derek Jeter finally found a buyer for his lake-front castle, but only after cutting the price in half

Derek Jeter has a buyer willing to pay $6.3 million for his lake-front castle in upstate New York.

The Baseball Hall of Famer initially listed the property for over $14 million in 2018.

Named Tiedemann Castle, the property features a turret, bridge, waterfall, and fountains.

After years of trying, New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter finally found a buyer for his lake-front castle in upstate New York.

But only after he cut the sale price in half, The New York Times reported.

He tried to get $14.25 million for the lavish property when he listed it in 2018, and he tried to sell it again at an auction in 2022. It finally went into contract in May for $6.3 million, according to the Times.

Jeter's realtor declined to comment.

Nestled on Greenwood Lake less than 50 miles north of Yankee Stadium, Jeter purchased the property in 2003 for $425,000 and made it a fortress fit for a king, Business Insider previously reported. Known as Tiedemann Castle, the home is 12,590 square feet, and the property features a turret, a bridge, a waterfall and fountains, and even a replica of the Statue of Liberty.

The property has a family history, as well. Jeter's grandfather lived in the castle after he was adopted by the Tiedemann family, after whom the castle was named.

It's not Jeter's first major property sale since his MLB retirement nearly a decade ago. In 2021, he sold a 21,796-square-foot mansion in Tampa for over $22 million.

Read the original article on Business Insider