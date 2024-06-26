Derek Brown leads Republican primary to replace Sean Reyes as Utah attorney general

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Derek Brown is the projected winner of Tuesday’s Republican primary race for Utah attorney general, based on unofficial preliminary results from the Associated Press and the Utah Lt. Governor’s Office.

Official results from the election’s canvassing will not be available until July 22.

Brown, a former chair of the Utah Republican Party, bested Rachel Terry, the director of the Utah Division of Risk Management, and Frank Mylar, a Cottonwood Heights attorney who has experience in state departments.

Ahead of the primary, Brown received endorsements from prominent Utah Republicans, including Sen. Mike Lee and Gov. Spencer Cox. Brown’s campaign website describes him as an “unwavering advocate of constitutionally-limited government.”

As the projected winner of the Republican primary, Brown has a strong chance to replace Sean Reyes as Utah attorney general, since a Democrat has not held the office for more than two decades.

READ MORE: June 25, 2024, Utah Primary Election real-time results

In December, Reyes announced he was not seeking re-election amid the controversy surrounding his close friendship with Tim Ballard, the embattled founder of Operation Underground Railroad who faces multiple allegations of sexual assault.

Reyes will be the third Utah attorney general to leave the office surrounded by scandal. Prior to him, John Swallow resigned in 2013 while under investigation for alleged bribery and misconduct.

Swallow and his predecessor, Mark Shurtleff, were both arrested on public corruption charges. However, prosecutors dropped the case against Shurtleff in 2016 and a jury acquitted Swallow a year later.



Brown, who is also a former state lawmaker, will face Democratic candidate Rudy Bautista in the November general election. Bautista is a criminal defense attorney in Salt Lake City.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.