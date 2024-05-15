Derby woman arrested in death of teenager who was hit by car while attending memorial

A Derby woman in her 40s has been arrested in the death of a teenager who was hit by a car in a rural area southwest of Wichita, according to the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office and arrest records.

Bethany Aillen Callista Leggio, 18, was part of a group of 30-40 people that gathered near 55th South and Ridge Road late Tuesday night to honor a 16-year-old Haysville teen who died in a motorcycle crash early Sunday morning.

The Derby woman, who stayed on scene, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence in Leggio’s death. She was no longer in Sedgwick County Jail on Wednesday afternoon.

Leggio died at the scene, sheriff’s office spokesperson Lt. Nathan Gibbs said. Her hometown was not available Wednesday afternoon.

Leggio was part of a group who gathered to honor Remone Fareed Halabi. She was walking north across 55th Street when she was hit, Gibbs said.

Halabi died Sunday when he crashed into a 26-year-old friend’s car, the sheriff’s office said. Halabi was driving a 2003 Suzuki motorcycle; the friend was driving a 2013 Nissan 370Z. Both were headed west and Halabi was in the wrong lane, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office is looking into whether street racing was involved in that fatal crash.