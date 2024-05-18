Derby-inspired gala raises $100K for Oshkosh Area School District Education Foundation, and more news in weekly dose

More than 120 community members attend the 2024 OASD Education Foundation Gala to support CTE. As guests arrived, they received a bracelet to give to the best dressed attendee as part of the evening’s festivities.

OSHKOSH – Oshkosh Area School District Education Foundation’s annual gala was held May 3 at The Waters.

The gala raised $100,000 to support Career and Technical Education programs in the district.

More than 120 attendees donned their finest Kentucky Derby attire and enjoyed student-made projects including cribbage boards, charcuterie boards, decals, screen-printed shirts, etched glass and miniature food truck models.

Attendees also were entertained by the student battle bots demonstration. Students made the treats for the dessert bar as well as the floral displays.

Ahead of the gala, student designer Elizabeth Bird created a collection of unique Derby-inspired hats that were then auctioned off. The winners were able to wear their hats at the gala.

The OASD Education Foundation’s fundraising gala aims to support Oshkosh public schools, with proceeds benefiting a specific need or area each year. The inaugural gala in 2023 benefited visual and performing arts. For more information, visit oshkosh.k12.wi.us/gala.

Communities Program pairs with Park View to connect with residents

The Communities Program at Oshkosh North High School worked with Park View Health Center to help students connect with the residents.

Some residents do not have a chance to visit with many people. Five juniors chose to visit Park View each Tuesday during the second semester, spending an hour visiting with residents.

During the visit, students played a game or did an activity with residents such as Bingo or Uno or other card games.

The students also organized a flower pot painting activity for the residents. After the pots were painted, the students planted a succulent in each one.

Communities is an interdisciplinary, project-based program that offers students a different way to learn English, social studies, and leadership content and skills. For more information, visit communitiesonhs.org.

Boys & Girls Club awarded literacy grant from Dollar General foundation

The Dollar General Literacy Foundation has awarded nearly $80,000 in literacy grants to Wisconsin non-profit organizations, libraries and schools. Among those, $3,000 was awarded to the Boys & Girls Club of Oshkosh.

Grants are used to begin new literacy initatives or expand existing ones. Purchases may include new technology, books, materials or software to enhance literacy efforts.

“This year’s spring grant cycle is equally exciting as we surpass impacting more than 20 million individuals,” Dollar General Literacy Foundation executive Denine Torr shared in a news release. “We hope these funds provide resources needed to positively change students’ lives, helping them to build a brighter future for themselves and generations to come.”

For a full list of recipients, visit dgliteracy.org.

