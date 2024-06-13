"Deranged obsession": Nancy Pelosi's daughter calls out bizarre Trump "lie" at GOP meeting

On Capitol Hill for the first time since he incited an insurrection, former President Donald Trump, speaking Thursday at what one ally termed a MAGA "pep rally," told Republican lawmakers that in another life he might have been in a personal relationship with Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., a remark that was immediately denounced as the "deranged" product of an "unwell" mind by one of the lawmaker's children.

"Nancy Pelosi’s daughter is a whacko, her daughter told me if things were different Nancy and I would be perfect together, there’s an age difference though," Trump told GOP leaders at what was ostensibly a policy conference, according to a report from Punchbowl News' Jake Sherman (who added: "I don't know what this means, really.")

Although basically incoherent, the gist — that Trump, turning 78 on Friday, was attempting to boost his own ego by implying he ever had a chance with the 84-year-old Pelosi — was not lost on the former speaker's daughter, Christine, a Democratic strategist.

"Speaking for all 4 Pelosi daughters — this is a LIE," she posted on social media in response to the report. "His deceitful, deranged obsession with our mother is yet another reason Donald Trump is unwell, unhinged and unfit to step foot anywhere near her — or the White House."

Earlier in the day, Nancy Pelosi herself addressed Trump's visit to Washington, calling it obscene in the wake of his assault on democracy.

“Today, the instigator of an insurrection is returning to the scene of the crime. January 6th was a crime against the Capitol that saw Nazi and Confederate flags flying under the dome that Lincoln built,” she said in a statement to Politico. “It was a crime against the Constitution and its peaceful transfer of power, in a desperate attempt to cling to power. And it was a crime against members, heroic police officers and staff that resulted in death, injury and trauma that endure to this day."