DEQ reviews new septage land application site in Kalispell

Mar. 1—Private property east of Glacier Park International Airport is under consideration for a septage land application site.

The Montana Department of Environmental Quality issued an environmental assessment Thursday for the 25-acre site at 2820 Helena Flats Road. Columbia Falls-based Mel's Pumping Inc., is asking to use the agricultural land to apply septage pumped from septic tanks, cesspools or other primary treatment sources.

This would be Mel's Pumping second land application site in the county.

The site would be divided into two 15-acre parcels for rotation and production of barley. A private drive off U.S. 3 would be used to access the property.

Operational requirements for the site would include the removal of litter within six hours of application, and ensuring no pumpings enter waterways if applied to a flooded, frozen or snow-covered ground.

No impacts to surface or groundwater is expected, according to the assessment. The Flathead River is 0.80 miles away from the site, and Trumbull Creek flows approximately 0.65 miles away. There are five wells on the property.

According to the assessment, there would be minor impacts to wildlife as animals tend to avoid application sites due to human scent and activity. Other minor impacts would be related to air quality due to potential dust, and odor that would be controlled by harrowing the site.

"With proper management, odors would be minimal, short-lived and limited to the site," the assessment concludes.

Impacts to nearby property values are expected to be minor.

"Visually, the proposed action would resemble existing agricultural and commercial land uses in the surrounding area," the report states.

A 30-day public comment period ends March 29.

According to the DEQ assessment, septage is the liquid and solid material removed from a septic tank, cesspool or a portable toilet. Naturally occurring bacteria within wastewater reside in a typical septic tank, digesting organic matter over time. Pre-treated liquid, or effluent, typically exits the septic tank through a perforated pipe and enters its leach field, leaving floating materials and solids in the tank for further digestion.

Septic tanks are commonly pumped every two to five years. Septage is either delivered to a wastewater treatment plant for secondary treatment, land applied or dewatered and put in a landfill.

According to the assessment, increased population and visitation have strained resources for septage disposal.

"Land application by pumpers allows for safe disposal of septage without overloading Montana's wastewater treatment plants," the assessment states. "In recent years, disposal challenges have become widespread as population increases and demand for disposal increases. Land application also reduces Montana farmers' reliance on chemical fertilizers to improve soil. When properly managed, land application of septage is a beneficial resource, providing economic and environmental benefits with no adverse public health effects."

To view the draft EA or to submit a comment, visit deq.mt.gov/News/publiccomment-folder/mels-pumping-02-28-24.