Deputy Walks Elderly Woman Home, Holding Her Hand, in Neighborhood Ravaged by Irma

A kind cop in Florida has warmed hearts across the country after a photo captured him walking a confused, elderly woman home, hand in hand.

The image of a tall Broward County sheriff’s deputy clutching the hand of a stooped, petite woman was posted on the department’s Facebook page, where it garnered praise from people touched by his gentle service.

“Well done, faithful servant,” wrote Giuseppe Collesano. “Thank you sir, for your kindness,” Kitty Collman said.

The deputy declined an interview with InsideEdition.com and asked that his name not be used.

Chivalry is not dead. This BSO deputy walked hand-in-hand with the elderly woman to ensure she got to her home safely. pic.twitter.com/mB6tGhKLgL — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) September 20, 2017

“He doesn’t want publicity,” said department spokesman Jonathan Fishman.

The encounter took place last week, as authorities passed out bottled water to residents impacted by the brutal force of Hurricane Irma.

“We’ve had a lot of trouble since the hurricane,” Fishman said. “A lot of people down here are discombobulated.”

The woman told law enforcement officers she didn’t know where she was.

“She said she was lost and confused,” Fishman said. He didn’t know if the woman suffered dementia or Alzheimer’s.

But the deputy knew he should make sure she made it to safe ground.

“All the traffic lights were out because of the storm. So he held her hand and walked her down the road and took her home,” Fishman said.

