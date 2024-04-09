Deputy strangles woman when she tries to end relationship, California officials say

A deputy is accused of attempting to strangle a woman when she tried to end their relationship, California prosecutors say.

Jonathan Espiritu, 49, a San Francisco deputy, is facing multiple charges, including domestic violence, assault, false imprisonment and stalking, the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office said in an April 9 news release.

At his arraignment on April 8, Espiritu pleaded not guilty, denying all allegations, prosecutors said.

Prosecutors did not immediately respond to McClatchy News’ request for information about Espiritu’s legal representation.

In an email to McClatchy News, a San Francisco Sheriff’s Office spokesperson declined comment “at this time since it is an active investigation.”

A San Francisco Police Department spokesperson also said there was no comment on Espiritu’s charges given the open investigation.

The woman, whom Espiritu dated “on and off,” reported multiple occasions of abuse over eight months, to police on April 3 after she found a tracking device on her car, prosecutors said.

The woman told police that Espiritu attempted to strangle her in her house “when she tried to end their relationship” last August, prosecutors said.

Four months later, prosecutors said the woman told police he attacked her at her job.

The woman also accused Espiritu of slapping her and threatening “to kill himself if she reported him to law enforcement” in March, according to prosecutors.

Police arrested Espiritu near where the woman was filing a report, prosecutors said.

Espiritu, who is being held without bail, is expected to appear in court again on April 19, prosecutors said.

If you are experiencing domestic violence and need someone to talk to, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline for support at 1-800-799-7233 or text “START” to 88788.

