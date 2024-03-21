Deputy status revoked, officer in gun incident no longer with Vigo schools

Mar. 21—The Vigo County sheriff has revoked the special deputy status of a school protection officer after an incident Wednesday at Honey Creek Middle School in which a student found the officer's holstered handgun in a bathroom.

Also on Thursday, the school district said that officer is no longer with the school district.

The SPO "was a special deputy, but he is no longer a special deputy as a result of the incident yesterday," said Sheriff John Plasse.

The school protection officer, who was a VCSC employee at the time of yesterday's incident, "no longer has arrest powers," Plasse said.

On Wednesday, the school district said that "appropriate measures have been taken" in response to the incident.

On Thursday, VCSC spokeswoman Katie Shane said in an email "that SPO no longer works for the Vigo County School Corporation."

On Wednesday afternoon, a gun was reported found by a student in a school bathroom, according to an email from the principal to parents. The gun belonged to one of the school's SPOs.

The gun, inside its holster, was removed while the officer was using the restroom. At no point did a student handle or have possession of the gun and it never left the restroom, wrote Principal Trina McDonald.

The student who saw the gun immediately reported it.

McDonald emphasized that "our students are safe. Our teachers and staff are safe. Our school is safe."

The situation "is concerning and is being dealt with accordingly," McDonald said in her communication.

Citing personnel issues, Shane said the district would not be commenting further.

Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com. Follow Sue on X at @TribStarSue.