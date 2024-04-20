Deputy shot, suspect dead following ‘situation’ near Mooresville: Sheriff

IREDELL COUNTY (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A crime scene remains after a deputy-involved shooting just outside of Mooresville town limits, Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell says.

Officials first reported the incident around 9:15 a.m. on Saturday, April 20. Sheriff Campbell says a call for service was placed by what appears to be someone concerned about their family member.

A Queen City News crew in Bridgeport neighborhood noticed a crime scene on Northampton Drive.

When the fire department and emergency medical services arrived, they were met by someone wielding a knife, and responding deputies were shot at, according to authorities.

The sheriff continues that at least one deputy fired their weapon back, but the suspect did not appear to be injured. A deputy was shot and taken to a local hospital. She is expected to be okay and will be released from the hospital soon.

Just after noon, officials announced that the situation was resolved, but law enforcement would be processing the scene for several hours.

The shooter was found dead. Officials believe the suspect may have taken his life.

It is unclear what led up to the incident. More information is expected to be released.

The investigation is being turned over to the State Bureau of Investigations (SBI) as is policy in a shooting involving law enforcement.

