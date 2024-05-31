Deputy who shot, killed Airman Roger Fortson has been fired over unreasonable deadly force

The deputy who shot and killed DeKalb County Airman Roger Fortson has been fired after an internal investigation found the deputy’s “use of deadly force was not objectively reasonable and therefore violated agency policy.”

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office released its findings Friday from an international investigation into the deadly shooting that took place on May 3.

His family’s attorney says that Fortson was on FaceTime with his girlfriend when he heard an aggressive knock on the door and retrieved his legally owned gun. When he opened the door, the deputy shot him several times.

According to the sheriff’s office, the deputy, identified as Eddie Duran, “confirmed Mr. Fortson did not physically resist him in any way, and the investigation concluded that Mr. Forston did not point the gun in the former deputy’s direction.”

“The objective facts of the administrative investigation concluded that Mr. Fortson did not make any hostile, attacking movements, and therefore, the former deputy’s use of deadly force was not objectively reasonable under OSCO’s policy,” the sheriff’s office concluded.

“This tragic incident should have never occurred,” Okaloosa County Sheriff Eric Aden said. “The objective facts do not support the use of deadly force as an appropriate response to Mr. Fortson’s actions. Mr. Fortson did not commit any crime. By all accounts, he was an exceptional airman and individual.”

