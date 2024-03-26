Deputy rescues woman trapped in Aurora crash
A woman who was trapped inside a vehicle that was on its roof was rescued by an Arapahoe County deputy who happened to be first on the scene.
Early Tuesday morning a cargo ship apparently lost power and crashed into Baltimore’s Francis Scott Key Bridge, causing it to collapse into the Patapsco River. Eight workers were on the bridge at the time of the accident — two have been rescued, while six remain missing and are presumed dead.
A good kick returner just became a lot more valuable.
The latter has made snake robots a compelling addition to search-and-rescue teams, as the systems can squeeze into spots people and other robots can’t. NASA JPL (Jet Propulsion Laboratory), never one to shy away from futuristic robotic applications, has been exploring ways the robust form factor could be deployed to scout out extraterrestrial life. Twenty-first-century flybys from Cassini have revealed a water-rich environment, making the ice-covered moon a potential candidate for life in our solar system.
Daisy Kent and Kelsey Anderson supported one another in an unprecedented way during the “Bachelor” finale.
The first press day of the 2024 New York Auto Show is scheduled for Wednesday, March 27, but we've already seen online debuts of important new vehicles ahead of the official start.
It provides an accurate reading in seconds — no wonder its fan club is 98,000+ members deep.
Tesla is about to start giving every customer in the U.S. a one-month trial of its $12,000 driver-assistance system, which it calls Full Self-Driving Beta, provided they have a car with the compatible hardware. The company is also reportedly mandating, at CEO Elon Musk's request, that prospective buyers are given a demo of the software before they purchase a new Tesla. The full-court press to promote FSD Beta software, an upgraded version of the Autopilot system that comes standard in all Tesla vehicles, is happening at an interesting moment for the company.
Why precariously pour hot liquids into a blender when this handheld device will smooth everything out right in the pot?
The incidents took place in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, forcing the NCAA and host school Gonzaga to scramble to help the Utes relocate to another hotel.
In the quest to coax more capacity from electric vehicle batteries, automakers are increasingly turning to silicon, a widely available but fragile ingredient that promises to boost capacity by at least 20%. Sila, Group14, Enovix and Amprius are all trying to commercialize their silicon anode technology, hoping to cash in on consumers’ desire for ever more EV range. Ionobell, a seed-stage startup, is hoping to be at the top of that list, claiming its silicon material will be cheaper than the established competition.
Sony is expanding Game Help to include real gameplay as hints on select PlayStation 5 titles.
It continued when he worked at Baruch Future Ventures analyzing potential deals. “I was always looking at hydrogen deals,” Rojas told TechCrunch. Hydrogen is already a key ingredient for many chemical manufacturers, and startups and investors alike are betting it can help eliminate carbon pollution in everything from steel and cement to aviation and long-haul trucking.
The Jaguar F-Pace fall in between compact and midsize SUVs in size, and is one of the most enjoyable of any segment to drive.
If you're in North America, a Tesla staff member will show you how the automaker's Full Self-Driving (FSD) technology works before you can take your car home, according to Bloomberg.
Genesis announces a performance line under the name of Magma. It will start with the GV60 electric car and the G80 midsize luxury sedan.
How long does it take to charge an electric car? The answer, frustrating as it might be, is that it depends. Charging speeds depend on the charger, the vehicle, and even the weather.
Halle Berry shared a personal health story alongside first lady Jill Biden during "A Day of Unreasonable Conversation" event.
The negotiations between Fisker and a large automaker -- reported to be Nissan -- over a potential investment and collaboration have been terminated, a development that puts a separate near-term rescue funding effort in danger. Fisker revealed in a Monday morning regulatory filing that the automaker terminated the negotiations March 22. Fisker said in the filing that it will ask the unnamed investor to waive the closing condition.
Experts weigh in on how to use the breast cancer risk quiz that actress Olivia Munn credits with saving her life, and other ways to monitor your risks.
Electric-car sales are slowing down around the world, but Polestar CEO Thomas Ingenlath tells Autoblog why he's not worried about the future.